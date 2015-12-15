GreenBank Capital Applies for Management Cease Trade Order

This news release is not for distribution or dissemination in the United States of America

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2020 / GreenBank Capital Inc. (CSE:GBC)(OTC PINK:GRNBF)(FRA:2TL) (“GreenBank” or “the Company”) announced today that it anticipates a delay in filing its audited annual financial statements for the year ended July 31, 2020 (the “Annual Financial Statements“), and the related management’s discussion and analysis and CEO and CFO certifications (the “Annual Filings“) due to delays concerning the collection of the required data and documentation to complete the audit of the Company and its subsidiaries caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company will work with its auditors to complete the audit of the Company’s Annual Financial Statements and expects to file the Annual Filings by January 31, 2020.

As a result of the anticipated delay in filing the Annual Filings, the Company has applied to the Ontario Securities Commission to request a management cease trade order (the “MCTO“) be issued in accordance with National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203“).

Assuming that the MCTO application is accepted by the Ontario Securities Commission, during the period in which the MCTO is in effect, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade in the Company’s common shares listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. However, for the duration of the MCTO, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer will not be able to trade in the Company’s common shares, nor will the Company be able to, directly or indirectly, issue securities to or acquire securities from an insider or employee of the Company except in accordance with legally binding obligations to do so existing as of November 30, 2020, being the date of the Company’s anticipated continuous disclosure default. The Company has also imposed an insider trading blackout pending filing of the Annual Filings. The Company confirms that it will comply with the alternative information guidelines set forth in NP 12-203 for so long as it remains in default of the requirement to file the Annual Filings. The MCTO will remain in effect until the Company files the Annual Filings or the MCTO is otherwise revoked or varied.

About GreenBank

GreenBank is a merchant banking business listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (trading symbols CSE: GBC and OTCMKTS: GRNBF and FRA: 2TL). GreenBank’s 100% subsidiary GreenBank Financial Inc. is a merchant bank. GreenBank has a multi-sector, multi-stage investment thesis with a global remit. GreenBank’s investment approach is to identify companies with the capacity for rapid growth with a strong management team, that can be scaled and prepared for a public listing over a period of 6-24 months. GreenBank’s portfolio companies comprise equity investments in 11 small cap businesses, namely; 19% of Staminier Limited, a United Kingdom Merchant Banking firm; 59.5% of Kabaddi Games Inc, developers of a mobile application game based on the sport of Kabaddi; 52.5% of Blockchain Evolution Inc, owners of the world’s first identification based blockchain, 22.3% of Ubique Minerals Limited, a zinc exploration company in Newfoundland, Canada; 47.5% of GBC Grand Exploration Inc, a gold exploration company in Newfoundland, Canada; 19% of Inside Bay Street Corporation, a financial news communications company; 34.8% of Gander Exploration Inc, a minerals exploration company; 10% of Reliable Stock Transfer Inc, a Canadian small cap transfer agency; 25.2% of Buchans Wileys Exploration Inc, a minerals exploration company; 10% of The Lonsdale Group LLC, a USA based private equity company focused on small cap investments; and 8.3% of Minfocus Exploration Corp (TSXV: MFX), a mineral exploration company.

For more information please see www.GreenBankCapitalInc.com, or contact Mark Wettreich at (647) 693 9411 or by email Mark@GreenBankCapitalinc.com

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business and trading in the common stock of GreenBank Capital Inc., the raising of additional capital and the future development of the businesses comprising GreenBank’s investment portfolio. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the company’s management. Although the company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because GreenBank can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and GreenBank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

