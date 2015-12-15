IPO Edge to Host Electric Vehicle Investment Forum on November 16

Virtual Event Participants include Lordstown Motors, XL Fleet, Blink Charging, Canoo, QuantumScape, and Romeo Power

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With California eliminating sales of gas-powered vehicles by 2035, broad-based electrification is imminent. And now, a transition to Democratic control of the federal government could accelerate green technology adoption even further. In the marketplace, there are now many ways to invest in electric vehicles and related technologies, with several major companies listing on public exchanges in the last year alone and more on the way.

To discuss this changing landscape, IPO Edge will host a virtual forum on Monday, November 16, at 2:00 p.m. EST: Acceleration of Electrification: California’s 2035 Ban and the Future of EVs, Energy Technology and Regulation.

Participants will include the California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, as well as CEOs and senior executives from Blink Charging Co., QuantumScape, XL Fleet, Canoo, Lordstown Motors and Romeo Power. Speakers will discuss the most important electrification technologies heading into 2021 and beyond, the changing regulatory landscape, and emerging investment and financing opportunities.

The event, hosted in partnership with Vinson & Elkins LLP, ICR, Nasdaq, Cowen and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association, will consist of panel discussions, one-on-one interviews, and live Q&A sessions, totaling approximately two hours.

To register, please CLICK HERE.

Confirmed speakers include:

The program includes the following topics:

How California and other states are supporting emerging technologies in electrification

California’s 2035 ban on internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle sales

Private investment opportunities

Consumer vs. commercial vehicles

Best paths to public markets: IPOs, SPACs, and direct listings

Implications for peripheral industries such as charging stations and batteries

