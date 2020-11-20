This is a press release by Kiadis Pharma N.V. (Kiadis), pursuant to the provisions of Sections 5 paragraphs 4 and 5 and 6 paragraph 2 of the Dutch Decree on Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) (the Decree) in connection with the intended public offer by Sanofi for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of Kiadis (the Offer). This announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities. Any offer will be made only by means of an offer memorandum approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten) and recognized by the Belgian Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit voor Financiële Diensten en Markten). This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, the United States, Canada and Japan or in any other jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful.

Kiadis issues options to newly hired employees to meet its existing obligations

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, November 20, 2020 – Kiadis Pharma N.V. (“Kiadis” or the “Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS), today announces that, following the announcement on November 2, 2020 that Kiadis and Sanofi reached conditional agreement on the Offer, the Dutch public offer rules require Kiadis to announce in a press release all transactions by Kiadis relating to the ordinary shares in its capital including the issuance of options or shares to employees. Accordingly, Kiadis makes the disclosures below.

Pursuant to commitments entered into prior to November 2, 2020, Kiadis will, in the period between today and January 1, 2021, issue a total of 13,500 options to a limited number of newly hired employees. This group of employees includes scientific and technical staff. These options are issued under the Kiadis Pharma N.V. 2016 Share Option and Stock Appreciation Right Plan (the “Plan”), and are subject to its terms. The options are options to acquire ordinary Kiadis shares, whereby one option gives the right to acquire one ordinary share. The option exercise price shall be the average closing sales price at which ordinary Kiadis shares are traded during the three trading days prior to the day the option is granted.

On the date hereof, the total number of issued and outstanding ordinary Kiadis shares is 40,041,489. If all of the 13,500 options are exercised, the total number of issued and outstanding ordinary Kiadis shares would increase by 0.03%.

Dutch Translation/Nederlandse vertaling

Kiadis Pharma N.V. (“Kiadis“) maakt bekend dat, volgend op de aankondiging op 2 november 2020 dat Kiadis en Sanofi voorwaardelijke overeenstemming hebben bereikt over het Bod, de Nederlandse regels met betrekking tot openbare biedingen Kiadis verplichten om in een persbericht alle transacties te publiceren met betrekking tot de gewone aandelen in haar kapitaal, inclusief de uitgifte van opties of aandelen aan werknemers. Dienovereenkomstig doet Kiadis de onderstaande bekendmaking.

Op grond van toezeggingen die zijn aangegaan vóór 2 november 2020 zal Kiadis in de periode tussen vandaag en 1 januari 2021 in totaal 13.500 opties uitgeven aan een beperkt aantal nieuw aangenomen medewerkers. Deze groep medewerkers omvat wetenschappelijk en technisch personeel. Deze opties worden uitgegeven onder het Kiadis Pharma N.V. 2016 Aandelenoptie- en Aandelen Appreciatie Recht Plan (het “Plan”), en zijn onderhevig aan de daaraan verbonden voorwaarden. De opties zijn opties ter verwerving van gewone aandelen Kiadis, waarbij één optie het recht geeft om één gewoon aandeel te verwerven. De uitoefenprijs van de optie is de gemiddelde slotverkoopkoers waartegen gewone aandelen Kiadis worden verhandeld gedurende de drie handelsdagen voorafgaand aan de dag waarop de optie wordt toegekend.

Vandaag bedraagt het totaal aantal geplaatste en uitstaande gewone aandelen Kiadis 40.041.489. Als alle 13.500 opties worden uitgeoefend, zou het totaal aantal geplaatste en uitstaande gewone aandelen Kiadis met 0,03% toenemen.

Dit persbericht vormt een samenvatting van het gepubliceerde Engelstalige persbericht. Bij eventuele verschillen is de tekst van het Engelstalige persbericht altijd leidend.

About Kiadis

Founded in 1997, Kiadis is building a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative cell-based medicines for patients with life-threatening diseases. With headquarters in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and offices and activities across the United States, Kiadis is reimagining medicine by leveraging the natural strengths of humanity and our collective immune system to source the best cells for life.

Kiadis is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels since July 2, 2015, under the symbol KDS. Learn more at www.kiadis.com.

