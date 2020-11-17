Metropolitan Launches Animated Campaign to Encourage Planting California Friendly®

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Just in time for fall planting season, Metropolitan Water District today launched a new campaign featuring whimsical, animated plant characters who bring to life the joy and water-saving benefits California Friendly® plants can deliver to gardens and landscapes.

The colorful “We’re California Friendly® Plants” campaign depicts the characters singing, planting tiny versions of themselves, launching fireworks that explode into California native flowers, and celebrating all the water-wise plants have to offer. California Friendly plants are well adapted to Southern California’s semi-arid climate, water-efficient and attract wildlife like birds, bees and butterflies.

“People are spending a lot of time at home these days thinking about how they can make their homes a little brighter. California Friendly plants are a great way to do that, and save water at the same time,” Metropolitan External Affairs Manager Susan Sims said. “This campaign provides a fresh, fun take that will reach audiences across the region and remind them of the many reasons to swap their lawns for more sustainable landscapes.”

Created entirely in-house, from concept development, to animation and production, the campaign will be promoted in digital advertising on YouTube and on Metropolitan’s social media platforms through the end of the year. The characters also appear on bewaterwise.com, Metropolitan’s online conservation hub, which provides comprehensive how-to information and inspiration for planting California Friendly, including classes, rebates and planting guides.

Metropolitan helps Southern California conserve through its rebate programs, support of smarter plumbing and building codes, and education initiatives that reduce regional water demands to ensure greater supply reliability for the region.

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is a state-established cooperative that, along with its 26 cities and retail suppliers, provide water for 19 million people in six counties. The district imports water from the Colorado River and Northern California to supplement local supplies, and helps its members to develop increased water conservation, recycling, storage and other resource-management programs.

