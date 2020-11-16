MHI Included in Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index for Fourth Consecutive Year

TOKYO, Nov 16, 2020 – (JCN Newswire) – Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has been selected again this year for inclusion in the Asia Pacific Index of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), one of the world’s leading investment indices for ESG (environmental, social, and governance) performance. This is the fourth consecutive year that MHI has been included in the index, beginning in 2017. The high acclaim afforded to the MHI Group as an investment target reflects recognition of the social significance of its business operations and potential for sustainable growth.

The DJSI was developed in 1999 by the U.S. firm S&P Dow Jones and the Swiss investment advisory company RobecoSAM. Listed companies around the world, based on long-term shareholder value, are assessed in terms of their overall economic, environmental, and social criteria, with those determined to have exceptional sustainability selected for inclusion in the index. MHI was one of 158 companies selected for the 2020 index (of which 32 were Japanese companies), from a total of around 600 major companies in the Asia-Pacific region.

MHI has proactively implemented various ESG measures with the aim of realizing a sustainable society, including reducing the environmental load from its customers and its own operations, promoting diversity, and strengthening corporate governance and disclosure. In addition, to enhance enterprise value and achieve growth over the longer term by providing solutions for social issues, MHI has also recently updated the priority issues (materiality) for the company to address, and announced them in its 2021 Medium-Term Business Plan (MTBP) for the three-year period from FY3/22 through FY3/24.

In addition to the DJSI, MHI has been included all four of the ESG indices adopted by Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the world’s largest pension fund, comprising the FTSE Blossom Japan Index, MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index, MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN), and S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index.

Going forward, MHI will continue, through constant innovation and industry-leading products and technologies, to contribute to a more secure, sustainable future for all of humanity.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group (TSE: 7011; US: MHVYF) is one of the world’s leading industrial firms. For more than 130 years, we have channeled big thinking into solutions that move the world forward – advancing the lives of everyone who shares our planet. We deliver innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries, covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI Group employs 80,000 people across 400 locations, operating in three business domains: “Power Systems,” “Industry & Infrastructure,” “Aircraft, Defense & Space.” We have a consolidated revenue of around 40 billion USD. We aim to contribute to environmental sustainability while achieving global growth, using our leading-edge technologies. By bringing people and ideas together as one, we continue to pave the way to a future of shared success.

