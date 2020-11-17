Miroma Group’s Way To Blue Names Daniel Heale as Global CEO/President

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#advertising–Way To Blue (WTB), the award-winning international communications agency specializing in entertainment, lifestyle and consumer brands, has named Daniel Heale to the top post of Global CEO & President. The announcement was made today by Marc Nohr, Group CEO, Agencies of parent company Miroma Group.





Since 2012, Heale has held the post of Global Chief Strategy Officer at Way To Blue, which boasts some of the biggest and most successful brands in the world among its client roster including Amazon Prime Video, Carnival Films, Endemol Shine Group, Expedia, Focus Features, Searchlight Pictures, IMAX Corporation, Kojima Productions, LAIKA Studios, Lionsgate Entertainment, NBC Universal, BET+, Paramount Pictures, Pathe Gaumont, Red Bull, Sony Pictures, StudioCanal, STX Entertainment, Universal Music Group, and Warner Bros. WTB offers an extensive portfolio of services including Strategy and Research, Creative, Communications (Social and Publicity) and Media Planning & Buying.

He now assumes the top leadership post for the entire company with a global staff of 60 deployed in offices around the world including Amsterdam, London, Los Angeles, Madrid, Paris, Rome and Sydney. Heale will remain headquartered in the Los Angeles office.

“We believe Daniel Heale is the right leader for Way To Blue as we enter a new and challenging business landscape created not only by the pandemic but also by a seismic shift in how brands communicate with their customers, their competitors, and the world,” said Marc Nohr, Group CEO of Agencies, Miroma Group. “Daniel is a class act, with a rare combination of restless ambition and a desire to learn. It reflects our belief that Way To Blue is a best in class agency but that we are always striving to be better, to do more and do it smarter for our clients. I’m thrilled that Daniel will be at the helm as we enter the most challenging and rewarding period of Way To Blue’s evolution.”

“I come to the CEO & President position at Way To Blue with equal parts excitement and gratitude,” said Heale. “I’m grateful to have the opportunity to work alongside an amazing and diverse array of talented individuals across the entire Way To Blue family. And I’m excited to know that with the unflinching support of our parent company Miroma Group, we are mandated to re-define what it means to be a global communications firm in a business environment that is changing every minute of every day. We are 100% committed to minority representation, gender parity and working with clients who reflect that same commitment.”

Heale is focused on WTB’s global expansion in new client arenas which reflects the changing business landscape. His 20+ years of expertise will help guide the company in its growing influence in such sectors as S-VOD and streaming entertainment, gaming, TV and leisure in addition to core strengths in film, consumer and lifestyle brands. He will bolster WTB’s greatest strength, the harnessing of a global team of experts delivering integrated and holistic solutions for its industry leading clients.

Way To Blue has spent the past several months immersed in a company-wide analysis aimed at re-defining its corporate identity in a changing world and refining its internal and external best practices. Its primary focus moving forward is a profound commitment to Diversity and Inclusion among its teams and its client roster. To that end, Heale has already instituted new best practices and protocols to define the company’s operations moving forward, including:

He has doubled the size of the Way To Blue Leadership Team to eight, with six women and two men comprising the additionally empowered group. This underscores WTB’s focus on the recruitment of diverse global talent in research, strategy, creative, communications, finance and HR.

with six women and two men comprising the additionally empowered group. This underscores WTB’s focus on the recruitment of diverse global talent in research, strategy, creative, communications, finance and HR. Established “The People’s Board” at Way To Blue comprised of young and emerging talent from every global office at the company. Its mandate is to support the Leadership Team and provide a voice for every single employee at Way To Blue with a specific focus on Diversity and Inclusion in its recruitment, client servicing and new business activities to bring greater representation of BIPOC, LGBTQ+ talent and clients.

Its mandate is to support the Leadership Team and provide a voice for every single employee at Way To Blue with a specific focus on Diversity and Inclusion in its recruitment, client servicing and new business activities to bring greater representation of BIPOC, LGBTQ+ talent and clients. Launching paid internship programs in Los Angeles and London, to bring greater diversity to the WTB talent pool.

About Way To Blue

Way To Blue is a global integrated communications agency working with consumer, lifestyle and entertainment brands. Our core services include research, strategy, creative, AV and digital production, social media management, publicity, plus media planning and buying. Established in 1999 as a digital-first business, the agency built its reputation as entertainment marketing specialists and our clients include Warner Bros., Amazon Prime Video, Paramount Pictures, BET+, Sky, NBC Universal, Skydance, Kojima Productions, Sony Pictures, The Walt Disney Company, LAIKA Studios and Netflix. We have eight offices in Los Angeles, London, Sydney, Munich, Rome, Madrid, Amsterdam and Paris. For more information, please visit www.waytoblue.com

About The Miroma Group

The Miroma Group is a collective of creative and marketing agencies for the connected age, dedicated to unleashing our clients’ potential for growth through the power of creativity and commercial innovation. We work with businesses that share our appetite for transformative growth and are leading the way in technology and culture, from Netflix to Amazon, Spotify to Snapchat, Diageo to eBay. For more information, please visit www.miromagroup.com

Contacts

Maggie Begley/MBC



Maggie@mbcprinc.com

310.390.0101