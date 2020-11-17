Molecular Templates to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Molecular Templates, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTEM, “Molecular Templates” or “MTEM”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of the company’s proprietary engineered toxin bodies (ETBs), which are differentiated, targeted, biologic therapeutics for cancer and other serious diseases, today announced that it will deliver presentations and participate in 1on1 meetings at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference and the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference. In addition, management will be available for virtual 1on1 meetings at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference.

Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference
Conference Dates: November 16-18
Presentation Date and Time: November 17 at 9:20am ET
   
Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference 
Conference Dates: November 17 – 19
Available for 1on1 meetings
   
3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
Conference Dates:  December 1-3
Presentation Date and Time: December 3 at 10:05am ET 

Live webcasts of the Stifel and Evercore ISI presentations will be available in the “News and Events” section of the MTEM website at www.mtem.com. Additionally, replays of the webcasts will be available on the corporate website following the conferences. 

About Molecular Templates  
Molecular Templates is a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of targeted biologic therapeutics. Our proprietary drug platform technology, known as engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs, leverages the resident biology of a genetically engineered form of Shiga-like Toxin A subunit to create novel therapies with potent and differentiated mechanisms of action for cancer and other serious diseases.

Investor Contact:
Adam Cutler
Chief Financial Officer
adam.cutler@mtem.com 
862-204-4006

Source: Molecular Templates, Inc.

