North American Class 4-8 Starters and Alternators Aftermarket, 2020-2026 with 2019 as the Base Year: Private Label Focused Business Models Driving Visibility and Sales of Channel Partners – ResearchAndMarkets.com

This research study covers the class 4-8 starters and alternators aftermarket in terms of volume and value across the United States and Canada. It discusses unit shipments, revenue, average price, and distribution channel share. It also analyzes major participants separately for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The base year for the analysis is 2019 and the forecast period is from 2020 to 2026.

The overall starters and alternators aftermarket is broadly classified into medium- and heavy-duty vehicle segments. These segments are further classified under new and remanufactured product types.

The demand for starters and alternators in the aftermarket is expected to grow in terms of unit shipments in the coming years. Increase in vehicles in operation (VIO), coupled with incremental miles traveled by the vehicles and the penetration of electronics in medium- and heavy-duty vehicles will drive unit shipments during the forecast period. With the increase in average price per unit, revenues are expected to grow at a faster rate than the rise in unit shipments.

With around 53.7% of the revenue share in 2019, the remanufactured product type dominated the aftermarket for class 4-8 starters and alternators and was followed by new products.

OES, warehouse distributors (WDs), and retailers are the key channel partners and hold a combined revenue share of around 99% across all product segments.

Technical enhancements like the reduction gear mechanism, integrated magnetic switch, and integrated over-crank protection are driving up the prices of starters. Similarly, enhancements like dual cooling functionality and brushless technology are boosting the average manufacturer-level prices of alternators in the medium- and heavy-duty vehicle after market segments.

Top 3 players in the starters and alternators aftermarket held a major revenue share around 60% in 2019. BorgWarner, Leece Nevelli – Prestolite, Bosch, BBB Industries, and Denso are the major players who offer both new and remanufactured starters and alternators.

Major topics covered by this study include the following.

Total class 4-8 starters and alternators components, by product type

Total class 4-8 starters and alternators components revenue, by product type

Average class 4-8 starters and alternators components pricing at the manufacturer level, by product type

Average class 4-8 starters and alternators components pricing at the manufacturer level, by vehicle type (medium- and heavy-duty)

Total class 4-8 starters and alternators components distribution channel analysis, by product type

Total class 4-8 starters and alternators components market share of major participants, by product type

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Class 4-8 Starters and Alternators Aftermarket Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Summary

Key Takeaways

Key Growth Metrics for Class 4-8 Starters and Alternators Aftermarket

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

3. Research Scope

Scope of Analysis

4. Definitions and Segmentation

Product Segmentation

Product Definitions

Market Definitions

Vehicle Segmentation

5. Demand Analysis – Overall

VIO – Split by Class

Annual Vehicle Miles Traveled – Forecast

6. Market Forecasts and Trends – Overall

Replacement Rate Trend

Unit Shipments and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Component Type

Revenue Forecast by Component Type

Unit Shipment Forecast by Vehicle Class

Revenue Forecast by Vehicle Class

Unit and Revenue Forecast – Analysis

Overall Pricing Analysis

Percent of Revenue by Distribution Channel

Competitive Analysis – Market Share

CASE Impact on Starters and Alternators Market – 2026

7. Medium-Duty Vehicles Starters and Alternators Aftermarket

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Component Type

Revenue Forecast by Component Type

Overall Pricing Analysis by Component Type

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Overall Pricing Analysis by Product Type

Percent of Revenue by Distribution Channel

Competitive Analysis – Market Share

8. Heavy-Duty Vehicles Starters and Alternators Aftermarket

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Component Type

Revenue Forecast by Component Type

Overall Pricing Analysis by Component Type

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Overall Pricing Analysis by Product Type

Percent of Revenue by Distribution Channel

Competitive Analysis – Market Share

9. Distribution Analysis

Brand Analysis by Key Channel Competitor – WDs

Brand Analysis by Key Channel Competitor – Retailers

Brand Positioning – All Channels

10. Competitive Analysis

Supplier Benchmarking

BorgWarner

Prestolite – Leece Neville

Motorcar Parts of America

Bosch Auto Parts

Denso Commercial & Heavy Duty

BBB Industries

11. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity – Class 4-8 Starters and Alternators Aftermarket

Growth Opportunity 1 – Good Customer Service, Better Prices, and Branding will Help Class 4-8 Suppliers and Distributors Achieve Better Product Reach, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2 – Implementation of IoT in the Supply Chain Network will Help Class 4-8 Suppliers and Distributors Optimize the Cost of Inventory, 2020

12. The Last Word

The Last Word – 3 Big Predictions

13. Next Steps

