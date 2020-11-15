OnePlus 7, 7 Pro & 7T Black Friday Deals 2020 Rounded Up by Save Bubble
Early Black Friday OnePlus 7, 7T & 7 Pro deals for 2020 are underway, check out all the top early Black Friday OnePlus 7 smartphone sales listed below
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday experts have summarized all the best early OnePlus 7 phone deals for Black Friday, featuring the latest sales on the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T. Find the best deals by clicking the links listed below.
Best OnePlus 7 (Pro, 7T) Deals:
- Save up to 45% on OnePlus 7 smartphones at Walmart – check out live prices on OnePlus 7 smartphones
- Save up to 31% on OnePlus 7 smartphones at Amazon – featuring a 6.41-inch AMOLED HDR10 full HD display & a 48MP camera
- Save on OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones at Walmart– the OnePlus 7 Pro model features dual-sim, 48MP Triple Rear camera and Pop-up front camera
- Save up to $199 on the OnePlus 7 Pro at Amazon – click the link for the latest deals on the OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone
- Save up to $40 on the OnePlus 7t at Amazon – featuring 90Hz screen refresh rate for smooth motion
Best OnePlus Deals:
- Save up to $800 on the latest OnePlus smartphones at Verizon – Verizon are also running a special ‘buy one, get another up to $800 off’ promotion for OnePlus 8 5G smartphones
- Save up to 45% on a wide range of unlocked OnePlus smartphones at Amazon – check the latest deals on OnePlus 6T, 7, 7T, 8, and 8 Pro with 128 or 256 GB storage capacity
- Save up to $450 on OnePlus smartphones at Walmart – check live prices on unlocked and locked OnePlus smartphones including OnePlus 6T, 7, 7T, 7 Pro, 8, 8 Pro with up to 256 GB storage capacity
Looking for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s latest holiday season deals to view more live deals at the moment. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The OnePlus 7 series of phones, released in 2019, can still hold their own against newer Android phones. The OnePlus 7 features a 6.41-inch FHD AMOLED screen and it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, a 48MP main camera, a 16MP front camera and either 6 or 8GB of Ram. Improving upon some of the features of the OnePlus 7, the OnePlus 7 Pro comes with a bigger 6.67-inch QHD AMOLED screen, better battery life and a 12GB variant. Released later, the OnePlus 7T is somewhere in the middle of the two previous phones. It has upgrades over the OnePlus 7, such as a bigger screen, and some downgrades when compared to the OnePlus 7 Pro, like its lower resolution.
About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)