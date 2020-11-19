Onward Security Joins the ioXt Alliance as An Exclusive Authorized Labs Partner

Global Cybersecurity Lab Will Expand Third-Party IoT Security Testing for the Alliance

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5GSecurity–Today, the ioXt Alliance, the Global Standard for IoT Security, announced the addition of Onward Security to the ioXt Authorized Labs Certification Program. Authorized Labs are the exclusive test providers for the ioXt Alliance and perform all testing required for devices to be certified by the Alliance and to bear the ioXt SmartCert, which provides security assurance to consumers.

Onward Security provides security and compliance solutions for the IoT industry. With its international accredited assessment labs, the company aims to help technology companies and manufacturers obtain certifications to allow connected products to enter the market securely. Due to its trusted reputation in the industry, Onward Security has become Taiwan’s only security assessment lab for Amazon Alexa Voice Service and Amazon Prime Video and Asia’s only Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association (CTIA) authorized test lab for cybersecurity.

“As a leader in security assessment, we take pride in working with companies to ensure devices are safe for all end-users across industries before they hit the shelves,” said Morgan Hung, General Manager at Onward Security. “Partnering with the ioXt Alliance will allow us to open our facilities to more companies and ensure devices comply with their global security standards which provides visibility and protects consumers from vulnerabilities.”

The ioXt Alliance’s network of Authorized Labs are an invaluable part of advancing its mission of building manufacturer and consumer confidence in the security of IoT products. The Authorized Labs are global leaders of compliance and security testing and provide exclusive, third-party validation to connected devices through the ioXt Certification Program. The program is composed of eight security principles focused on the security, upgradability and transparency of devices and after testing, products that meet or exceed the requirements in its designated category receive the ioXt SmartCert seal of security.

“Authorized Labs are an important element of the ioXt Alliance and are the key to ensuring devices are secure before they become available to consumers,” said ioXt Alliance CTO Brad Ree. “Onward Security has a stellar reputation in the industry and is trusted by some of the biggest names in tech for compliance testing. We look forward to being part of their network and working together to advance security in the IoT industry.”

