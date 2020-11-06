Pacific Defense Acquires Spear Research

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pacific Defense announces the acquisition of Spear Research, a Nashua, New Hampshire based technology company focused on Electronic Warfare, Signals Intelligence, and autonomous networked sensor systems. Spear Research brings an experienced and innovative team of engineers with core competencies in RF engineering, advanced signal processing, autonomous command and control, and system integration. The Pacific Defense platform, including Spectranetix and Perceptronics, brings rapid adoption of best of breed capabilities into AI/ML enabled high-performance Radio Frequency based systems, and Spear is a key enabler to delivering full scale, low risk solutions to the DoD and select international customers.

The addition of Spear Research to the team also furthers Pacific Defense’s leadership role in the defense industry for advanced military open systems architecture Standards including the Army’s C4ISR Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS), and the Air Force’s Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) specifications. Spear’s expertise in real-time digital signal processing will augment our CMOSS/SOSA systems with SIGINT/ELINT customer applications.

Travis Slocumb, CEO of Pacific Defense said, “Delivered system performance is critical for end-user adoption of our technologies. Spear’s expertise will help us ensure that our customers can port their applications and rapidly get the capabilities and performance they need to pace the growing and complex threat environment.” For more information, please visit http://www.pacific-defense.com.

Michael Sangillo, General Manager of Spear Research said, “We are excited to be a part of Pacific Defense and look forward to working with the team to deliver enhanced capabilities to our customers.”

The lead investors in Pacific Defense are Emerald Lake Capital Management and HCI Equity Partners.

About Emerald Lake Capital Management

Emerald Lake, a private investment firm with over $500 million in assets under management, invests in capital efficient businesses with sustainable competitive advantages, secular or cyclical growth trends, and controllable levers to generate returns. The firm’s principals have a flexible approach to transaction structures and experience partnering with management teams to grow businesses throughout market cycles.

About HCI Equity Partners

HCI Equity Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with family and founder owned manufacturing, distribution and service companies that serve large, fragmented markets in North America. Headquartered in Washington, DC, HCI has extensive experience investing in the Aerospace, Defense and Federal Services sectors. For more information, please visit http://www.hciequity.com.

