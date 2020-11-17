Panopto Expands Global Video Cloud, Launches New Data Center in Australia

Leading video management system provider expands global infrastructure in response to video usage growth by large enterprises and universities

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Panopto, the leading video management system provider for enterprise and higher education, today announced it has launched a new data center in Sydney, Australia, offering a complete cloud-based video hosting option to enterprise businesses and universities in Australia and New Zealand. The new data center is in response to the accelerating global demand for video management capabilities to support distance learning and remote work. To date, Panopto Cloud has been available from data centers in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

With this announcement, businesses and universities based in Australia and New Zealand can now host their Panopto video libraries on an in-region cloud that complies with organizational data storage policies. Using Amazon Web Services (AWS), the new data center allows all video recordings and content stored on the customer’s Panopto platform to be stored locally, mitigating data center ownership risks and maximizing video performance and response times. It also allows local customers to adhere to data protection regulations.

Panopto Cloud operates on multiple Amazon Web Services (AWS) availability zones and leverages server redundancy, eliminating single points of failure and providing reliable access to the video platform in case of outages or server failures. The platform is built on a multi-tenant architecture for high scale, simplified upgrades, enhanced security, and cost efficiencies that are passed along to Panopto customers. In addition, the Panopto Cloud scales elastically based on demand, ensuring that traffic spikes don’t negatively impact performance.

The data center is already hosting content for several Panopto customers, including The University of Waikato.

“In the past year, demand for Panopto in Australia and New Zealand has surged, mirroring our global growth,” said Sean Gorman, Panopto COO. “The Panopto Cloud is built to scale, and we’re expanding in direct response to the rapid growth in distance learning and remote work.”

“Using Panopto for our lecture capture and video recording is an important part of the university’s cloud-first system strategy,” said Eion Hall, CIO at the University of Waikato. “By storing our content in-region, Panopto is demonstrating its commitment to their customers in this region and it allows us to reduce operational costs whilst providing world-class continuity of service for our students and faculty.”

Panopto’s mission is simple – to help anyone share knowledge using video. Since 2007, the company has created software that enables universities and businesses to create secure, searchable video libraries of their institutional knowledge. Privately-held, Panopto was founded by technology entrepreneurs and software experts at Carnegie Mellon University’s School of Computer Science. For more information, visit www.panopto.com.

