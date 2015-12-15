Phathom Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, announced today that members of the management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 3:15 p.m. GMT (10:15 a.m. ET).

Company management will also participate in one-on-one meetings during the virtual conference which runs from November 17-19, 2020.

To access the live webcast and archived recordings for each presentation, visit the News & Events section of the Phathom website at https://investors.phathompharma.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.  Recordings will be available for 60 days following the event.

About Phathom
Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders.  Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a novel potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late-stage development for the treatment of acid-related disorders.  For more information about Phathom, visit the Company’s website at www.phathompharma.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/phathompharma.

CONTACTS

Media Contact:
Nick Benedetto
1-877-742-8466
media@phathompharma.com

Investor Contact:
Todd Branning
1-877-742-8466
ir@phathompharma.com

