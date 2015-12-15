Radian Honored with MBA Diversity and Inclusion Leadership Award

Award Spotlights Company’s Focus on Gender Parity and Inclusive & Diverse Hiring Practices

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) has been honored by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) as a recipient of its 2020 Diversity and Inclusion Residential Leadership Award. Winning companies were recognized for either Organizational Diversity & Inclusion or Market Outreach Strategies; Radian won the award for Organizational Diversity & Inclusion in the non-lender category. The MBA is the leading real estate finance trade association and has more than 2,200 member companies.

The award was announced during the MBA’s virtual 2020 Annual Convention & Expo. Radian is a second-time winner; it received an honorable mention in the Market Outreach Strategies category in 2016, the inaugural year for the awards.

In a press release, the MBA said, “Radian is being recognized for its Inclusion and Diversity (I&D) program, which boasted impressive metrics with a strong emphasis on talent acquisition. Radian’s I&D Leadership Council’s efforts focused on sourcing new talent from a diverse slate as well as offering numerous training opportunities for its employees.”

“At Radian we are driven both by our mission of helping Americans of every background sustainably achieve their dream of homeownership and by our commitment to furthering positive change at our company and beyond,” said Radian’s Chief Executive Officer Rick Thornberry. “We are proud of the achievements this award recognizes and will continue working hard to support minority homeownership and ensure that our workforce fully reflects the wonderful diversity of the communities we serve.”

Recent Inclusion and Diversity Highlights at Radian

In 2019, Radian launched a formal program for I&D, as well as an I&D Council, comprised of a group of cross-functional leaders, that helps drive the company’s I&D initiatives and strategic objectives. CEO Rick Thornberry also signed the “CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion” pledge, which has been signed by more than 750 business leaders across various industries. By signing the pledge, Radian has committed to cultivating a trusting environment where all ideas and employees are welcomed.

Gender equality is a core component of the company’s overall I&D strategy. Radian has been recognized for two consecutive years on the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which highlights companies dedicated to advancing women’s equality in the workplace. For example, the company increased the number of women on its board of directors in 2019 and again in 2020.

The company has also created a Hiring Manager Guide to promote inclusive hiring practices, developed targeted recruitment strategies, improved internal reporting capabilities regarding diversity, trained all managers on unconscious bias, and is carrying out an initiative to train all employees on unconscious bias. Additionally, current employee resource groups (ERGs) are being redefined, and new ones are being created.

CEO Rick Thornberry serves as the I&D Council’s Executive Sponsor, and the Council is led by two Co-Chairs: Emily Riley, EVP, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, and Eric Ray, Sr EVP, Chief Digital Officer and Co-Head of Real Estate. It is also guided by HR Advisors Anita Scott, EVP, Chief Human Resources Officer and Dana Keyser, VP, HR Business Partner.

About Radian’s Corporate Responsibility Program

Radian’s I&D efforts are part of its broader Corporate Responsibility Program, which focuses on supporting the company’s commitment to environmental, health and safety, corporate social responsibility, corporate governance, sustainability and other public policy matters relevant to the company and its operations. This program aligns with Radian’s company-wide commitments to continue to be responsible corporate citizens with a positive impact in the community and with the people it serves.

A report and website provide further information about the company’s Corporate Responsibility programs and practices, including how its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts help achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and correspond to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards for the Insurance sector.

About Radian

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Visit www.radian.com to learn more about how Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate services.

