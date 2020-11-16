Roche ranked the most sustainable healthcare company in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the eleventh time

The ranking acknowledges Roche’s commitment to sustainability as an integral part of its business strategy

Roche performed particularly well in Marketing Practices, Environmental and Social Reporting, Operational Eco-Efficiency, Climate Strategy, and Corporate Citizenship and Philanthropy



Basel, 16 November 2020 – For the eleventh time, Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) has been recognised as the most sustainable company in the Pharmaceuticals index of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI). This is based on an in-depth analysis of economic, social and environmental performance. The DJSI family of indices serves as a benchmark for investors who integrate sustainability considerations into their portfolios.

Roche has maintained its leadership through its sustainability strategy which is fully embedded in the company’s business and culture.

“We are proud of being recognised once again for our sustainability efforts,” says Roche CEO Severin Schwan. “At Roche, we know that the key to creating sustainable value and growth lies in partnering with multiple stakeholders. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the need for public and private sectors across the globe to work together to address this challenge. In these unprecedented times, we are more than ever committed to work in close collaboration with all global health actors to ensure that medicines and diagnostics reach the people who need them.”

Roche is at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 with a growing portfolio of diagnostics solutions, the development of new medicines and a number of partnerships across the industry. In parallel, Roche also continues to deliver medicines and diagnostics for patients across a broad range of other disease areas and is working with healthcare providers, laboratories, authorities and organisations to help make sure that patients continue to receive the tests, treatment and care they need during these challenging times.

Sustainability at Roche

For over 120 years, sustainability has been an integral part of Roche’s business. Roche follows a holistic approach when managing sustainability: In addition to improving access to products, the company’s strategy also focuses on achieving continuous progress in areas such as social responsibility, environmental protection, supply chain sustainability, people attraction and retention.

Roche makes its biggest contribution to society by improving healthcare provision. It does so by developing the best diagnostic tests and medicines capable of meeting some of the world’s most pressing medical needs.

Roche is aware that this cannot be done alone. The company knows that the key to creating sustainable value and growth lies in partnering with stakeholders and engaging in open, constructive dialogue. By doing so, Roche generates value for society and achieves sustainable economic growth for the company.

Examples of our activities in sustainability areas can be found here:

www.roche.com/sustainability

About the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI)

This global ranking is published annually by the S&P Dow Jones Indices and SAM and measures the performance of the world’s sustainability leaders. SAM invites publicly traded companies to participate. Companies are selected for the indices according to a systematic Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) performed by SAM. Only firms that lead their industries based on this assessment are included in the indices. This is determined by a comprehensive assessment of long-term economic, environmental and social criteria that take account of general as well as industry-specific sustainability trends.

About Roche

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people’s lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalised healthcare – a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.

Roche is the world’s largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management.

Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the twelfth consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2019 employed about 98,000 people worldwide. In 2019, Roche invested CHF 11.7 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 61.5 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com .

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

