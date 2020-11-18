SiMa.ai Adopts Arm Technology to Deliver a Purpose-built Heterogeneous Machine Learning Compute Platform for the Embedded Edge

Licensing agreement enables machine learning intelligence with best-in-class performance and power for robotics, surveillance, autonomous, and automotive applications

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—SiMa.ai™, the machine learning company enabling high performance compute at the lowest power, today announced the adoption of low-power Arm® compute technology to build its purpose-built Machine Learning SoC (MLSoC™) platform. The licensing of this technology brings machine learning intelligence with best-in-class performance and power to a broad set of embedded edge applications including robotics, surveillance, autonomous, and automotive.

SiMa.ai is adopting Arm Cortex®-Aand Cortex-M processors optimized for power, throughput efficiency, and safety-critical tasks. In addition, SiMa.ai is leveraging a combination of widely used open-source machine learning frameworks from Arm’s vast ecosystem, to allow software to seamlessly enable machine learning for legacy applications at the embedded edge.

“ Arm is the industry leader in energy-efficient processor design and advanced computing,” said Krishna Rangasayee, founder and CEO of SiMa.ai. “ The integration of SiMa.ai’s high performance and low power machine learning accelerator with Arm technology accelerates our progress in bringing our MLSoC to the market, creating new solutions underpinned by industry-leading IP, the broad Arm ecosystem, and world-class support from its field and development teams.”

“ From autonomous systems to smart cities, the applications enabled by ML at the edge are delivering increased functionality, leading to more complex device requirements,” said Dipti Vachani, senior vice president and general manager, Automotive and IoT Line of Business at Arm. “ SiMa.ai is innovating on top of Arm’s foundational IP to create a unique low power ML SoC that will provide intelligence to the next generation of embedded edge use cases.”

SiMa.ai is strategically leveraging Arm technology to deliver its unique Machine Learning SoC. This includes:

Arm Cortex-A65 as the primary processor for running embedded code as well as control plane applications such as navigation, sensor fusion, and vision-based systems.

Arm Cortex-M4 processor for setup, configuration, and local management of SiMa.ai’s machine learning accelerator.

The broad Arm ecosystem of software and tools including compilers and debuggers, to simplify the development, test and release and improve time to market.

Arm TrustZone® technology to enable running trusted and untrusted applications seamlessly on the MLSoC platform.

Arm CoreSight™ technology for debug and trace to reduce development time and improve time to market.

About SiMa.ai

SiMa.ai is a machine learning company enabling high performance compute at the lowest power. Initially focused on solutions for computer vision applications at the embedded edge, the company is led by a team of technology experts committed to delivering the industry’s highest frames per second per watt solution to its customers. To learn more, visit www.sima.ai.

© Copyright 2020 SiMa Technologies, Inc. SiMa.ai logo and other designated brands included herein are trademarks in the United States and other countries.

