Trintech Expands to Meet Demand for Leading Mid-Market Solution, Adra

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE, Nov 19, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the office of finance, today announced at its virtual Trintech Connect Adra User Conference, the expansion of its Australian Data Centre with an expanded in country team to meet the needs of mid-market customers using its Adra solution in the region. With these investments, Adra customers will benefit from higher performance and robust support for data governance requirements.

“At Trintech, we are relentlessly committed to ensuring our customers are supported by not only the strength of our solutions, but also the expertise of our people,” said Darren Heffernan, President, Mid-Market at Trintech. “This investment reinforces our dedication to ensuring a best-in-class experience wherever our customers are globally. With this newly expanded data centre, our customers can be assured that their data is housed in some of the world’s most secure, high-end facilities, offering the highest industry standard levels of uptime, security and reliability – and compliant with governance and financial regulatory policies.”

“Trintech has several consulting partners in the APAC region who are also excited about this investment, a positive and forward-looking move to help meet the needs of global mid-market customers and those operating specifically in this region,” said Tim Green, Director of Green Cloud Consulting. “This investment enables mid-market companies in the APAC region to leverage Trintech’s industry-leading financial close solution, Adra, in complete compliance with onshore data requirements.”

“We continue to see rapid adoption and expansion of our Adra solution in the APAC region,” said Fintan Diviney, Director, APAC Sales at Trintech. “We are excited about the upcoming opportunities to serve a growing number of companies in industries such as government, semi-government and financial services, who now have a financial close solution available to them that meets their onshore data security requirements.”

Earlier this year, Trintech released Adra Analytics, which enables continuous improvement of the close cycle by providing data independence and reporting flexibility. Adra Analytics data can be used natively in Adra or in combination with internal data sets to create company tailored actionable insights in your business intelligence tool of choice (i.e. Power BI, Tableau).

The latest enhancements to Adra Analytics, being shown today at the Trintech Connect Adra User Conference, meet the needs of mid-market organizations to easily evaluate close performance trends and answer crucial organization-specific questions with robust data. Customers who have implemented Adra Analytics are able to easily share company specific internal control KPIs and evaluate variances over time to highlight focus areas. Some of the benefits these customers are seeing include the ability to:

– Measure close process efficiency and quality, as a starting point for continuous improvements over time

– Measure the quality of reconciliations over time

– Measure the timely completion of reconciliations over time

– Answer organization-specific questions and address organizational use cases

Heffernan kicked off the last day of Trintech Connect 2020 with some thoughts on making sense of big, complex data. “It’s all about intelligence. How can I turn data into intelligence?,” concluded Heffernan. “Adra Analytics can help organizations with this.”

About Trintech

Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance – Trintech’s portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency® Platform, Adra® Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET™, T-Recs®, and UPCS®, help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide – including the majority of the Fortune 100 – rely on the company’s cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and the Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

