ViON and Fujitsu Partner In North America for High Performance Computing

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ViON Corporation, a cloud service provider and market leader in the design, delivery and maintenance of mission-critical IT infrastructure solutions, announced today a strategic partnership with Fujitsu in North America to provide high performance computing.

“ViON® has over 40 years of experience helping our customers modernize technology and driving successful outcomes. ViON’s experience processing, storing, managing and protecting data in the Federal, State and Local, as well as Commercial markets allows us a unique capability to bring complex solutions to market,” said Tom Frana, Chairman and CEO of ViON. “Fujitsu has partnered with ViON for North America delivery and support of the PRIMEHPC FX700 to address the growing high-performance needs of our customers.”

This now commercially available solution uses Fujitsu’s ARM-based A64FX CPU, the same CPU used by FUGAKU, the fastest Supercomputer in the world jointly being developed by Fujitsu and RIKEN. The A64FX was developed with high performance and low power consumption in mind – providing higher performance per watt translating into significant cost savings, as well as exceptional system consolidation opportunities within the data center. Fujitsu leverages partnerships with industry-leading manufacturers that, like ViON, have a passion for solving the most complex enterprise IT challenges. Partnering with Fujitsu, ViON is helping customers deploy industry-leading HPC solutions for their data-intensive applications. The company supports all stages of implementation including Proof of Concept (POC) testing, staging, on-site installation services along with Professional, Managed and Support Services. ViON has a passion for solving the most complex enterprise IT and HPC challenges.

ViON Corporation is a cloud service provider with over 40 years' experience designing and delivering enterprise data center solutions for government agencies and commercial businesses. The company provides a large portfolio of IT as-a-Service, including infrastructure, multi-cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Focused on supporting the customer's IT modernization requirements, ViON's Enterprise Cloud is changing cloud management for the market, providing a streamlined platform to audit and control technology in an evolving multi-cloud world. The ViON Marketplace™ allows customers to research, compare, procure and manage a full range Everything as-a-Service solutions from leading manufacturers via a single portal. ViON delivers an outstanding customer experience at every step with professional and managed services, backed by highly trained, cleared resources. A veteran-owned company based in Herndon, Virginia, the company has field offices throughout the U.S.

