Waycare to Collaborate with Volvo Cars to Receive Connected Safety Data on Slippery Roads and the Activation of Hazard Lights

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Waycare, an AI-based traffic management solution, has partnered with Volvo Cars to access anonymized data from Volvo’s Connected Safety technologies for traffic safety alerts. By tapping into a variety of different data sources, such as navigation apps, city infrastructure, connected vehicles, and weather data, Waycare provides cities with operational insights for reducing traffic congestion and preventing crashes. Through its collaboration with Volvo, Waycare will incorporate new data into its algorithms for crash prediction, incident detection, and irregular congestion detection.

Hazard Light Alert and Slippery Road Alert allow Volvo cars to collect anonymized information related to the activation of hazard lights and the potential presence of slippery roads. This information will be useful to highlight hazardous road conditions caused by weather or external factors. Waycare will integrate Volvo’s data into its algorithms to provide traffic management agencies with notifications on the presence and location of potentially dangerous roadways. The information will provide Waycare users with greater knowledge of road conditions in real-time, allowing them to make better-informed decisions for more proactive traffic management operations. “Sharing real-time safety data between cars can help avoid accidents,” said Malin Ekholm, Head of Volvo Cars Safety Center. “The more vehicles we have sharing safety data in real time, the safer our roads become.”

The hazardous road alerts will be pushed back out to the public through Waycare’s integration with public feeds such as 511, Twitter, and the Waze navigation app. Waze users will receive alerts from the Waycare platform alerting them of areas where hazardous road conditions are detected.

“The partnership with Volvo marks an important milestone for Waycare as it’s our first direct integration with an OEM partner,” said Noam Maital, CEO of Waycare. “This data adds a new dimension to our AI-driven traffic management platform. It will serve as a catalyst for transportation agencies to improve traffic safety on our roadways in a scalable cost-effective manner.”

