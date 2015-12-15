Wilshire Quinn Provides $2,600,000 Refinance/Construction Loan in Santa Monica, California

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wilshire Quinn Capital announced Friday that its private lending fund, the Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, has provided a $2,600,000 cash-out refinance/construction loan in Santa Monica, California.

The investment property is a single-family residence comprised of 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, and 4,336 square-feet.

The borrower is a seasoned developer who needed to pull equity out of the property in order to complete the construction, which is 90% complete.

The subject property appraised last month for $4,295,000, giving Wilshire Quinn a total loan-to-value 61% on the transaction.

Wilshire Quinn typically funds loans in 5 to 7 business days and originates bridge loans ranging from $200,000-$20,000,000. Wilshire Quinn works directly with real estate owners and mortgage professionals nationwide.

As for Wilshire Quinn’s typical borrowers, their customer base is fairly diverse; borrowers range from builders looking for rehab financing, to individuals who are looking to purchase or refinance an investment property. Wilshire Quinn, a California hard money lender, provides financing to borrowers who are unable to obtain credit from traditional lending institutions or need to close quickly on a property.

ABOUT WILSHIRE QUINN

Wilshire Quinn is a San Diego private money lender, Los Angeles private money lender, and San Francisco private money lender, and provides financing to borrowers who are unable to obtain credit from traditional lending institutions or need to close quickly on a property. Wilshire Quinn will consider lending on properties located nationwide including Portland and Seattle.

Loans are made or arranged by Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, LLC pursuant to California Finance Lenders Law license #603J060. Wilshire Quinn Capital, Inc. serves as manager of the Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, LLC. The information above is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Nothing contained in the information above is an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. Any such offer to purchase securities will be made only through the Private Placement Memorandum of Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, LLC.

Contacts

Anna Janiec



ajaniec@wilshirequinn.com

(619) 872-6000