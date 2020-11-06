Wolters Kluwer Lien Solutions’ Raja Sengupta is featured speaker at RMA Conference

Lien management executive to offer insights on sound loan portfolio management in challenging times

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Raja Sengupta, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Lien Solutions, will present insights on “Uncovering Hidden Portfolio Risks and Proactive Fixes: What Lenders Must Consider” at the 2020 RMA Annual Risk Management Virtual Conference, 4:30 EST Tuesday, November 10. The Risk Management Association (RMA) conference runs November 9-13 and is open to both RMA members as well as non-members.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for businesses and lenders alike. In this session, Sengupta explores ways for lenders to strike a balance between protecting the balance sheet and helping their customers access the capital necessary for ongoing success. While workouts—a negotiated solution between lender and borrower to restructure a defaulted loan—are a first step toward ensuring that one’s collateral is properly secured, lien-related risk management is not about just filing a lien. It is an ongoing series of proactive steps that monitor for changes in the borrower’s circumstances that could affect the lien—and taking action to fix any and all gaps in perfection.

The presentation will also address the criteria that lenders should use to determine which borrowers should get a workout; best practices for secure portfolio management; and identification of issues with borrowers through better due diligence.

Attending this 2020 RMA Annual Conference session will generate 0.5 NASBA CPE/CRC credit. To attend, visit the RMA conference registration page.

Lien Solutions, which is part of Wolters Kluwer’s Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) division, provides award-winning solutions for lenders. Its flagship iLien offering gives lenders the ability to conduct public record searches, retrieve and view UCC and corporate records, create filings, and manage their entire lending portfolio. iLien Manage is a suite of award-winning, web-based solutions that enable lenders to manage and address risks in their entire Uniform Commercial Code lien portfolio with analytics, visibility and automation. iLien Motor Vehicle is an award-winning SaaS platform that transforms vehicle and equipment titling work, helping lenders maintain loan perfection, monitor and manage vehicle liens efficiently, and release titles effortlessly.

Wolters Kluwer’s GRC division provides an array of expert solutions to help U.S. financial institutions manage regulatory and risk obligations, including customized offerings to address COVID-19 challenges. Lien Solutions’ iLien for Main Street helps lenders optimize their due diligence and lien management efforts when securing loans for small and medium-sized businesses under the Main Street Lending Program. In addition, Compliance Solutions’ Paycheck Protection Program Supported by TSoftPlus™ helps lenders’ customers access critical stimulus funding.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance

Governance, Risk & Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

