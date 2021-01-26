Deveron Brings Fixed Wing Imagery Offering to Ontario

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – January 26, 2021) – Deveron Corp. (TSXV: FARM) (“Deveron” or the “Company”), a leading agriculture digital services and insights provider in North America, is proud to announce the launch of a fixed wing imagery pilot program for the 2021 season. The program is available in south western Ontario, an agriculture market of 8 million acres of farmland. The key focus of the pilot program is to provide growers with a cost effective means to make crop protection decisions and help increase yield. High resolution data can also be used to improve field scouting, tissue and soil sampling, and nitrogen management.

Deveron has already secured contracts to execute 50% of the acres planned for the pilot in collaboration with a leading Ontario agriculture retailer. Fixed wing aerial imagery offers a new cost effective option to our existing drone imagery product currently offered throughout the North American market. The program includes 3 flights throughout the grow season, analysis, and recommendation of where best to apply crop protection and a return-on-investment analysis.

“This pilot project is meant to allow agricultural producers to evaluate the value proposition offered by calibrated, high resolution imagery to their business models,” said Aaron Breimer, Deveron’s Data Insights Group Lead.

“We continue to see ourselves as a pioneer in digital agriculture. Our goal is to provide our customers with the best end-to-end solutions to increase yields and reduce costs,” said David MacMillan, Deveron’s President and CEO. “This is another example of how our data collection network can help improve the unit economics on the farm and another step towards using data in farming decisions.”

About Deveron UAS: Deveron is an agriculture technology company that uses data and insights to help farmers and large agriculture enterprises increase yields, reduce costs and improve farm outcomes. The company employs a digital process that leverages data collected on farms across North America to drive unbiased interpretation of production decisions, ultimately recommending how to optimize input use. Our team of agronomists and data scientists build products that recommend ways to manage fertilizer, seed, fungicide and other farm inputs better. Additionally, we have a national network of data technicians that are deployed to collect various types of farm data, from soil to drone, that build a basis of our best in class data layers. Our focus is the US and Canada where 1 billion acres of farmland are actively farmed annually.

For more information and to join our community, please visit www.deveronuas.com/register or reach us on Twitter @DeveronUAS or @MyVeritas_HQ

David MacMillan

President & CEO Deveron Corp.

416-367-4571 ext. 221

dmacmillan@deveronuas.com

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of that phrase under Canadian securities laws. Without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Company are forward looking statements that involve various degrees of risk. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current views with respect to possible future events and conditions and, by their nature, are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific to the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. The following are important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements: changes in the world-wide price of agricultural commodities, general market conditions, risks inherent in agriculture, the uncertainty of future profitability and the uncertainty of access to additional capital. Additional information regarding the material factors and assumptions that were applied in making these forward looking statements as well as the various risks and uncertainties we face are described in greater detail in the “Risk Factors” section of our annual and interim Management’s Discussion and Analysis of our financial results and other continuous disclosure documents and financial statements we file with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update this forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. The Company relies on litigation protection for forward looking statements.

