Infosec’s 2020 Innovation and Client Satisfaction Fuel 87% ARR Growth

Infosec, the leading cybersecurity education company, today announced impressive 2020 growth for its software segment of business — reporting an 87% increase in annual recurring revenue and a 102% net revenue retention rate. Online education demand spurred by the pandemic also drove 37% year-over-year online bootcamp revenue growth — the company's strongest annual growth for its online security bootcamps. Significant innovation in Infosec's award-winning security education software platforms and a laser-focus on customer care and satisfaction further propelled the company's success during a challenging year.

Innovating for growth

Infosec’s two award-winning SaaS cybersecurity education platforms — Infosec Skills for hands-on security training and Infosec IQ for security awareness and phishing training — fueled Infosec’s software segment growth in 2020. Significant innovations and achievements included:

“Innovation and agility are at the heart of Infosec’s growth,” said Jack Koziol, Infosec CEO and founder. “With last year’s stay-at-home mandates and impending job uncertainty for some, it was critical that our solutions assured customers uninterrupted continuity in their professional development and organization-wide security training. I’m proud of the many accomplishments achieved by the Infosec team.”

Delighting customers every day earns Infosec top ratings

Throughout 2020, Infosec earned exceptional client reviews and attained a Net Promoter Score of 54 — considered excellent by global NPS standards and a proxy for measuring customer satisfaction and loyalty. Industry leaders also recognized Infosec’s market leadership and client satisfaction with numerous accolades based on hundreds of validated customer reviews.

G2, the world’s leading tech marketplace, awarded Infosec Skills and Infosec IQ the most G2 Leader ratings for technical skills development and security awareness training. Customer praise for Infosec Skills and Infosec IQ on G2 also earned the company recognitions for Best Support, Fastest Implementation, Easiest to Do Business With and Best Relationship. Info Security Products Guide named Infosec Customer Service & Support Team of the Year in its 2020 Global Excellence Awards.

“Our team is relentlessly driven by customer feedback,” said Vince Formanek, Infosec client success director. “Every day we strive to exceed clients’ expectations by listening intently, anticipating needs and supporting their goals. We’re incredibly proud of recognitions like these that are based on customers’ authentic opinions of our solutions and service.”

Giving back to impact the future

In 2020 Infosec launched Infosec Gives, its philanthropic commitment to contributing 1% of its profit, 1% of its product and 1% of its employees’ time every year to social causes aligning with the company’s core values and its employees’ passions.

“In a challenging year like 2020, the ability to put our mission into action by sharing our resources, time and talent is important,” said Jack Koziol. “Positively impacting the world around us, however we can, is part of our DNA. I’m honored to work with a team so singularly aligned around our bigger purpose.”

Through Infosec Gives, the Infosec team:

Fostered education opportunities. Infosec Accelerate scholarships empowered new talent to pursue and achieve their career aspirations in cybersecurity. To date Infosec has awarded more than $275,000 in security education. The company has also provided colleges and K-12 schools hundreds of thousands of free security awareness training licenses to keep students safe online.

Infosec Accelerate scholarships empowered new talent to pursue and achieve their career aspirations in cybersecurity. To date Infosec has awarded more than $275,000 in security education. The company has also provided colleges and K-12 schools hundreds of thousands of free security awareness training licenses to keep students safe online. Nurtured equality. Backing equity-driven organizations like Brave Space Alliance, Black Lives Matter, GLSEN and Girls Who Code supports one of the key tenets of Infosec’s giving initiatives — helping close gender and diversity gaps in tech jobs so underrepresented groups can succeed.

Backing equity-driven organizations like Brave Space Alliance, Black Lives Matter, GLSEN and Girls Who Code supports one of the key tenets of Infosec’s giving initiatives — helping close gender and diversity gaps in tech jobs so underrepresented groups can succeed. Strengthened local communities. Infosec encourages all employees to engage in the causes that matter most to them. Supported by the company’s paid volunteer time and matching donations, 2020 employee-selected priorities included addressing homelessness and building self-reliance, protecting the environment and supporting education.

About Infosec

Infosec is the leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber-safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge, skills and confidence to outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ’s security awareness and phishing training. Learn more at infosecinstitute.com.

