Lumeon Announces Appointment of Tom Zajac to Board of Directors as Executive Chair

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lumeon, the leader in care journey orchestration, today announced the appointment of Tom Zajac to the Lumeon Board of Directors, effective December 20, 2020. Zajac will serve as executive chair, supporting Lumeon as it continues its growth in helping healthcare systems develop and scale new models of delivery. The appointment follows Lumeon’s $30M Series D funding, announced in July and led by Optum Ventures.

“We are pleased to welcome Tom Zajac to the Lumeon board,” said Lumeon Founder and CEO Robbie Hughes. “Tom’s deep experience in healthcare transformation, having built and led multiple public and private healthcare technology companies through rapid growth, delivering patient-centered outcomes and industry-leading customer satisfaction, will be invaluable to Lumeon as we continue to grow our business and pursue our mission to ensure the safe, scalable delivery of the right care to the right patient, every time.”

Zajac previously served as CEO of Population Health at Philips, president and CEO of Wellcentive, chief customer officer at Elsevier, and CEO of CareScience. He is a senior scholar in the Jefferson School of Population Health, and a board member and advisor for several health technology companies.

“Lumeon sits at a critical intersection in healthcare’s new normal – empowering and engaging patients to get the best possible care, streamlining the care process to optimize critical care team resources, and reducing variation and cost for strained provider financials,” said Zajac. “The Lumeon team is purpose-driven, and I am excited to support both the growth of the company and its mission of empowering and driving better care.”

Lumeon’s solutions help healthcare providers synchronize care delivery and engage patients anywhere – virtually, at home or in facilities – by automating care coordination and engagement at scale. Over 70 customers across 12 countries have documented success improving care quality and outcomes, reducing cost, and alleviating workload on overburdened clinical teams.

Dr. Carl Schramm, who will be stepping down as board chair commented, “Although we began our search looking for a non-executive healthcare leader to strengthen the board, it became clear the value Tom would bring working in closer partnership with the management team in building out the future of the company. The best way I saw to accomplish this was to give him the opportunity to do what he does best – help to guide companies to rapidly achieve scale as executive chair.”

“Carl has been a true partner to me as Lumeon has brought in new senior leaders, successfully closed a substantial funding round and refocused the company to take advantage of the opportunities and challenges that COVID has presented. We are grateful for his support during a unique time for the company,” said Hughes. “Tom joins us with the benefit of the groundwork laid and the company ready to scale – a scenario in which Tom has excelled multiple times over. The management team and I are excited to partner with him to lead the company to success.”

Schramm will continue as an advisor to the company and work with the board and management team to develop the strategic direction of the business.

“With the closing of Lumeon’s Series D funding round and the success that the company is seeing in the US market, Tom’s appointment is further testament to the execution of the company’s vision,” said Ash Patel of Optum Ventures. “Tom’s track record of building companies and developing entire markets will be important as Lumeon continues to scale up operations.”

About Lumeon

Lumeon’s care journey orchestration platform helps health systems scale efficient, effective care delivery both within and beyond their hospitals’ four walls.

Lumeon’s industry-leading solutions address the needs of patient access, surgery, population health, amongst many others. They transform the EHR into an agile care delivery platform that navigates the patient along a personalized, adaptive care plan, coordinating the care team to deliver the right care, at the right time, every time. At every step along the journey, they harmonize care, communication, tasks, and decisions to increase compliance and productivity, free up capacity, and deliver superior outcomes at a reduced cost.

More than 70 health systems across 12 countries have deployed Lumeon’s multi-award-winning platform. www.lumeon.com

