Actiphy Releases The Next Generation Of ActiveVisor Featuring Enhanced Integration With Active Directory

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed how we work, and that’s changing how we must protect our computing resources. With so many people working from home and from remote locations it is essential that any reliable backup and recovery solution provide the ability to protect and recover valuable data from virtually anywhere.

ActiveVisor is a centralized backup management console for ActiveImage Protector backup clients providing a visual representation of statistical data, real-time monitoring of backup status and storage space availability, and deploy agents, backup tasks, and schedules. In the event of a backup failure, ActiveVisor’s simplified user interface displays where the failure occurred so that steps can be taken to address the task failure. System administrators can substantially reduce workloads by monitoring and managing the backup status and configured backup settings for ActiveImage Protector backup clients from any location.

New Features

Enhanced Integration with Active Directory includes selecting specific machines from the list of Active Directory search results and adding those machines to the list of managed ActiveImage Protector clients.

Get notified when new ActiveImage Protector clients are added.

ActiveImage Protector agents automatically find and connect to ActiveVisor consoles for ease of use.

Push install ActiveImage Protector software patches and updates to client machines adds convenience and saves time by initiating the deployment from a single location.

Manage and monitor agentless backups of virtual machines remotely.

Standard Features

Administrators can manage, monitor, and modify backup agents, and task schedules from any location using a browser-based console.

Manage Azure Virtual Clients connected to local network domains.

Auto-scroll option in the monitoring panel displays alerts of the latest changes occurring on clients. When a monitored client’s status changes, the client’s information will automatically display at the top of the panel.

The dashboard window provides a graphical representation of computers on the network, ActiveImage protected client machines, and visually draws attention to the status of task execution.

Clients can be grouped for management purposes. Groups can be rearranged, if necessary, based on changes to a systems configuration.

Schedules may be configured based on individual client requirements, or apply a predefined scheduled template to deploy a pattern-based backup schedule to batches of clients.

ActiveVisor is provided at no additional cost to ActiveImage Protector users with a valid annual maintenance contract.

