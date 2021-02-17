Ali Sadigh Joins Si2 Technical Team

Robert Hill Named Client Account Manager

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ali Sadigh, a technical professional with more than 25 years of experience in computational electromagnetics, circuit simulation and industrial data acquisition and management, has joined Silicon Integration Initiative as a principal software design engineer. Si2 also announced that Robert Hill has been named client account manager.

Before joining Si2, Sadigh worked with AVEVA Group as part of the Historian high-performance process database. His efforts focused on cloud-based data subscription and other applications based on service-oriented architecture for time-series data storage, retrieval and analytics.

Sadigh began his career at Compact Software, working on the Microwave Explorer simulator. He then joined the IBM EDA group where his contributions were focused on API-driven simulations for timing, noise and power methodologies used in IBM semiconductor design. He then held a position at Cadence Design Systems, performing research and development on the Spectre AMS Designer. Sadigh received a doctorate in electrical engineering from Syracuse University in 1994.

Hill is a senior technology sales professional with over 20 years of solution-selling experience and is the recipient of numerous industry awards and commendations. He has worked as an account executive for Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and IBM, helping customers modernize and transform IT operations. More recently, his focus centered on multi-cloud environments.

John Ellis, Si2 president and CEO, said, “Dr. Sadigh brings valuable industry experience in design and EDA to the table, and adds critical cloud-based application experience which will help Si2 address interoperability issues for silicon-on-cloud design. The addition of Robert, with his background in both technical sales and account management, provides our members with a central point of contact for updates and opportunities about Si2 programs and services.”

About Si2

Founded in 1988, Si2 is a leading research and development joint venture that provides standard interoperability solutions for integrated circuit design tools. All Si2 activities are carried out under the auspices of The National Cooperative Research and Production Act of 1993, the fundamental law that defines R&D joint ventures and offers them a large measure of protection against federal antitrust laws. The Si2 international membership includes semiconductor foundries, fabless manufacturers, and EDA companies.

