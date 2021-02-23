Altimmune To Announce Year End 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report its full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 25th, 2021.

Altimmune management will host a conference call for investors beginning at 8:30 am ET on Thursday, February 25th, 2021 to discuss financial results and provide a business update.

Conference Call Information:

Date:    Thursday, February 25, 2021
Time:   8:30 am Eastern Time
Domestic Dial-in:     877-423-9813
International Dial-in:       201-689-8573
Conference ID:   13716171
Webcast:       http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143423

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies and treatments for liver disease. Our diverse pipeline includes proprietary intranasal vaccines for COVID-19 (AdCOVID™), anthrax (NasoShield™) and influenza (NasoVAX™); an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic for COVID-19 (T-COVID™); and next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell™). For more information on Altimmune, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Investor & Media Contacts:

Will Brown Stacey Jurchison
Chief Financial Officer                                    Sr. Dir, Investor Relations
Phone: 240-654-1450      Phone : 410-474-8200  
wbrown@altimmune.com      sjurchison@altimmune.com 

Related Stories

AB Science announces that a new independent publication confirms the role of masitinib as a potential therapy in pancreatic cancer

Admission to Trading on Euronext Brussels

Emergex Strengthens Senior Management Team

Notice for the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S

Indus Holdings to Present at the Benzinga Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference Feb. 25 and 26

Enochian BioSciences to Present to Investors at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

You may have missed

AB Science announces that a new independent publication confirms the role of masitinib as a potential therapy in pancreatic cancer

Notice for the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S

Emergex Strengthens Senior Management Team

Admission to Trading on Euronext Brussels

Saniona postpones 2020 year-end financial report due to restatement and re-audit of prior period financial statements in line with U.S. PCAOB audit standards

error: Content is protected !!