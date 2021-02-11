American Aires Reports Record Fourth Quarter 2020 Revenue with Strong Growth

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – February 11, 2021) – American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (the “Company” or “Aires“) a nanotechnology-focused disruptor focused on developing products that reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (“EMR”) emitted by everyday consumer electronic devices, is pleased to announce preliminary unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2020 (“Q4” or “Q4 2020”). Aires recorded an increase in revenue of over 300% in the fourth quarter relative to the same period the prior year based on preliminary and unaudited numbers.

Key Highlights:

Year-over-year Revenue Expansion : Relative to the fourth quarter of 2019 which recorded sales of $216 thousand, Q4 2020 revenue increased by more than 300%, driven by the Company’s successful efforts to attract new customers following enhanced marketing efforts and the launch of its new Lifetune product line.

: Relative to the fourth quarter of 2019 which recorded sales of $216 thousand, Q4 2020 revenue increased by more than 300%, driven by the Company’s successful efforts to attract new customers following enhanced marketing efforts and the launch of its new Lifetune product line. High Gross Margins Underpin Business Model : Preliminary and estimated gross margins (unaudited) were consistent with historical averages of approximately 70% during the period, demonstrating the strength of Aires’ business model, its ability to control costs and the potential to drive long-term positive cash flows.

: Preliminary and estimated gross margins (unaudited) were consistent with historical averages of approximately 70% during the period, demonstrating the strength of Aires’ business model, its ability to control costs and the potential to drive long-term positive cash flows. 5G Optimized Product Line Unveiled : During the quarter, Aires announced the launch of Lifetune, a revolutionary new line of EMR protection products that are optimized for, and compatible with, the most advanced telecommunications technology, including the latest generation, 5G, as well as all previous generations.

: During the quarter, Aires announced the launch of Lifetune, a revolutionary new line of EMR protection products that are optimized for, and compatible with, the most advanced telecommunications technology, including the latest generation, 5G, as well as all previous generations. Positioned for Growth. The Company launched an enhanced web site in Q4 2020, which includes a streamlined e-commerce and sales platform that will enable Aires to support meaningful and scalable growth while maintaining a lean employee base.

“We are thrilled that our Q4 2020 results exceeded our expectations and that efforts during the quarter positioned us strongly to generate further growth with robust margins,” said Dimitry Serov, President and CEO of Aires. “We have now turned our focus to increased global marketing strategies and promoting our new product line, Lifetune, which is designed to specifically address the global health concerns associated with increased EMR emitted from 5G technology. As 5G networks expand around the world, we are seeing increased reports from leading health organizations and news headlines discussing the potential harm of EMR and the importance of identifying solutions to reduce these harmful effects. I am proud to share that Aires products are that solution.”

The Company recently launched a full suite of consumer products under the brand name “Lifetune”, which is a key milestone for Aires. Lifetune represents the only known product line currently available to specifically address the global health concerns associated with increased EMR emitted by the latest generation 5G technology (and all previous generations), as well as other data-transmitting electronics, such as cell phones, cordless phones, wireless earpieces, wireless headsets, computers, laptops, monitors, smart TVs, Wi-Fi routers and even baby monitors, to name a few. In concert with this new product launch, Aires has adopted a global ecommerce and distribution platform that can easily scale with sales growth.

Since its inception in 2019, Aires has realized steady growth and has been aggressively building out its ecommerce platform which is now capable of delivering up to 1,000 shipments per day. These distribution capabilities are supported by newly-added customer service center agreements as well as strategically placed fulfillment centers that can ensure prompt delivery around the world. With a daily average of over 100 transactions, and an average value per purchase of approximately $300, Aires is strongly positioned to continue growing sales, driving financial performance and generating value for shareholders.

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. is Canadian-based nanotechnology company which has developed proprietary silicon-based microprocessors that reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). The technology was developed by a team of highly credited scientists and confirmed by independent third-party validation including peer reviewed studies and publications in scientific journals. Aires’ Lifetune products specifically target EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, Wi-Fi radiation, including the rapidly expanding next-generation high-speed 5G networks. Aires is listed on the CSE under ticker ‘WIFI’. Learn more at www.airestech.com .

On behalf of the board of directors

Company Contact:

Dimitry Serov

CEO

Email: dimitry@airestech.com

Telephone: (905) 482-4667

Website: www.airestech.com



For further information please contact:

Investor Cubed Inc.:

Neil Simon

CEO

Email: wifi@airestech.com

Telephone: (647) 258-3310

