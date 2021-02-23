AppLovin Appoints Margo Georgiadis and Craig Billings to its Board of Directors

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AppLovin, a global technology platform that provides developers a unified set of solutions to grow their businesses, today announced the appointments of Margo Georgiadis and Craig Billings to its Board of Directors.

“Margo’s career has focused on building high-performing global companies. Her wealth of experience is particularly relevant as we continue to grow,” said Adam Foroughi, Co-Founder and CEO of AppLovin. “Craig brings both financial acumen and global operational experience, with a career spanning investment banking, mobile games and hospitality. We are confident they will have an immense impact on helping AppLovin achieve our long term goals.”

Georgiadis was most recently President and CEO of Ancestry where she accelerated content investments and transformed product experiences with machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI). Prior roles included CEO of Mattel, and President of Google Americas where she accelerated the growth of Google’s largest region, and launched and scaled multiple new multi-billion dollar businesses in mobile, display, video, and platforms. She also previously served as Chief Operating Officer at Groupon and Chief Marketing Officer of Discover Financial Services. Georgiadis currently serves on the board of Handshake, WorkBoard, and McDonald’s.

“I’m delighted to be joining the board of a visionary company transforming the mobile app ecosystem,” said Margo Georgiadis. “AppLovin’s holistic view of what a global developer needs to succeed is unique and powerful for the growth of the mobile app market.”

Craig Billings is the President and Chief Financial Officer at Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN), which owns and operates Wynn Las Vegas, Wynn Macau, Wynn Palace and Encore Boston Harbor. Billings started his career at Deloitte primarily working with clients in the gaming and P&C insurance industries. In multiple roles as a Vice President in the Investment Banking Division at Goldman Sachs, he executed numerous capital markets and M&A transactions on behalf of clients in the gaming and hospitality sector and was also responsible for establishing the firm’s dedicated gaming coverage in EMEA. He went on to become the Chief Digital Officer at Aristocrat Technologies after establishing the company’s position in the high growth social casino segment. As a seasoned advisor, Billings has also worked with a number of companies in need of strategic advice.

“It’s an honor to serve on AppLovin’s board and to join the organization during such an exciting time in the company’s history,” said Craig Billings. “AppLovin has delivered significant business momentum over the last several years—building, investing and growing its offering, team and its technology and I am eager to contribute to the continued success and performance of the team.”

With the appointments of Billings and Georgiadis, AppLovin’s current board now consists of: Adam Foroughi, co-founder and CEO of AppLovin; Herald Chen, President and CFO at AppLovin; Ted Oberwager and Cathy Sun from KKR’s Technology, Media and Telecommunications group; and Eduardo Vivas, co-founder of Curated.com.

