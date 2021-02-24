Atkore Inc. To Present at J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference

HARVEY, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atkore Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced that David Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

An audio presentation of the live event will be available on the Investor Relations site of atkore.com (https://investors.atkore.com/events-and-presentations). It will be available until March 12, 2021.

About Atkore Inc.

Atkore is forging a future where our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities are building better together – a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world.

With approximately 3,700 employees and 65 manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, Atkore is a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions.

To learn more, please visit at www.atkore.com.

