Backblaze Strengthens Leadership With Three New Board Members

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Backblaze, a leading cloud storage company, today announced the recent appointment of Jocelyn Carter-Miller, Barbara Nelson, and Rafael Torres to its Board of Directors.

“We are very excited to be welcoming Jocelyn, Barbara, and Rafael to our Board of Directors. We conducted an extensive search, and believe that each of our highly-referred new board members brings the right mix of industry experience and skills to help us navigate the road ahead,” said Gleb Budman, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Backblaze. “Paired with their deep alignment to our culture, we’re confident that their appointment will help us to further drive momentum and achieve our long-term goals.”

Jocelyn Carter-Miller brings invaluable go-to-market scaling knowledge and deep board experience, having previously served as a board member for NETGEAR (over nine years), and currently on the boards of Principal Financial Group, Interpublic Group, and most recently, Arlo Technologies, in roles including Chair of the Finance Committee, Compensation Committee, and Nominating and Governance Committee. Previously, Carter-Miller was Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Office Depot, Inc. Carter-Miller is a NACD Directorship 100 recipient. She will serve on various committees at Backblaze, including as Chair of the Compensation Committee.

Barbara Nelson is an experienced storage industry executive, with over 15 years of GM and P&L leadership in cloud services, SaaS businesses, and $3 billion+ divisions at companies including Western Digital and Quantum. Nelson held the role of CEO twice, for Element Labs and NeoScale Systems, and has served on four corporate boards. She will also serve on various committees at Backblaze, including as Chair of the Nominating & Governance Committee.

Rafael Torres is a seasoned executive and experienced audit chair, with 20+ years as CFO of multiple high-growth tech companies. He is currently CFO at Redis Labs. Torres is also currently Audit Committee chair, and a member of the Compensation Committee and the Nominating and Governance Committee at Ubiquiti (seven years). He will serve on various committees at Backblaze, including as Chair of the Audit Committee.

About Backblaze

Backblaze makes managing data astonishingly easy for businesses and consumers. The Backblaze Storage Cloud provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals, and individuals to store, back up & archive data, host content, manage media, build their applications, and more. With more than an exabyte of data under management, the company currently works with customers in over 175 countries. Founded in 2007, the company is based in San Mateo, CA. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com.

Contacts

Patrick Thomas, Backblaze



patrick@backblaze.com

Jeff Fox, The Blueshirt Group



jeff@blueshirtgroup.com