BlockchainK2 Announces Listing on Frankfurt Exchange and Engagement of Consultant

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – February 19, 2021) – BlockchainK2 Corp. (TSXV: BITK) (OTCQB: BIDCF) (FSE: KRL2) today announced that the Company’s shares are trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol KRL2 (ISIN: CA09369M1077; WKN: A2JM5R). The Company will continue to maintain its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.

“Obtaining approval to trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will provide greater exposure, accessibility and liquidity for our current and potential shareholders throughout the European investment community,” said Sergei Stetsenko, CEO of the Company.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world’s largest trading centers for securities and one of the largest stock exchanges in Germany. BlockchainK2’s Frankfurt listing is expected to facilitate the process of trading in its shares by investors in Europe and internationally.

BlockchainK2 has also retained the services of Aktiencheck.de AG (the “Consultant”) to provide editorial write-ups, public relations, brand awareness, and digital marketing services to the Company. The Consultant has been paid consideration of €50,000. The Company and the Consultant maintain an arm’s length relationship, and the Consultant does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About BlockchainK2 Corp.

BlockchainK2 Corp. is a holding company investing in blockchain technology solutions for capital markets and other sectors that can be made more efficient through tokenization. The Company is currently invested in RealBlocks, a technology platform for private equity, private credit and real estate that provides tokenized secondary trading of LP interests. The Company also has executed a joint venture agreement with Standard Power, an industrial scale crypto currency mining facility with very low power costs in the United States. For information on BlockchainK2 Corp., please visit www.blockchaink2.com.

For further information, please contact:

Sergei Stetsenko, CEO

604-630-8746

