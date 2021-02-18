THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS REGULATED INFORMATION

Acacia Pharma Group plc

Change of EU home Member State

Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – 18 February 2021, 09:00 CET: Acacia Pharma Group plc (“Acacia Pharma” or the “Company“) (EURONEXT: ACPH), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel products to improve the care of patients undergoing serious medical treatments such as surgery, invasive procedures, or chemotherapy, announces a change of its home Member State to Belgium.

Following the end of the United Kingdom’s transition period for leaving the European Union on 31 December 2020, the United Kingdom can no longer be the home Member State of Acacia Pharma for the purposes of Directive 2004/109/EC of 15 December 2004 on the harmonization of transparency requirements in relation to information about issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market and amending Directive 2001/34/EC (the EU Transparency Directive).

Acacia Pharma hereby announces that it has chosen Belgium as its home Member State in accordance with article 10, §3, of the Belgian Act of 2 August 2002 regarding financial supervision and financial services. The Company has given due notice of this change to the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (the “Belgian FSMA”).

Acacia Pharma continues to be traded on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels.

