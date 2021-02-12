CIBT Reports an Amendment to its Normal Course Issuer Bid

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2021 / CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSX:MBA)(OTCQX:MBAIF) (“CIBT“) reports that it has received approval from Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX“) to increase the maximum number of shares that may be purchased under its current normal course issuer bid (the “Current NCIB“), from 3,000,000 to 3,727,177 common shares representing 5% of the 74,543,540 common shares that were issued and outstanding as at the close of business on March 6, 2020, to a maximum aggregate acquisition cost of approximately $3,000,000. As of February 8, 2021, a total of 2,979,500 common shares have been purchased under the Current NCIB.

The Current NCIB commenced on March 12, 2020 and ends on March 11, 2021, or on such earlier date on which the Company completes its purchases pursuant to the Current NCIB. Share purchases under the Current NCIB will continue to be conducted through TSX and other Canadian marketplaces/alternative trading systems. The actual number of shares purchased, and the timing of any such purchases, will be determined by CIBT in accordance with TSX rules. Any of the additional shares purchased under the Current NCIB will be cancelled.

Subject to prescribed exceptions, CIBT may purchase up to 2,371 common shares per day through TSX, representing 25% of the average daily trading volume of 9,486 common shares during the six months ended February 28, 2020. The exceptions to this limitation include block trade purchases of (1) shares having a purchase price of at least $200,000, (2) at least 5,000 common shares having a purchase price of at least $50,000, or (3) at least 14,229 common shares.

