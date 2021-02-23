Corporate Universe Updates

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / Corporate Universe, Inc. (the “Company”), (OTC PINK:COUV) is pleased to provide further due diligence and clarity as it relates to the proposed merger with Carbon-Ion Energy Inc (“CIE”). This is in a continued effort to provide transparency to our shareholders. The original Carbon-Ion technology was developed at Oxford University and subsequently, acquired, further developed, and patented by a UK based company, ZapGo. ZapGo filed for Administration in 2020 and the principal shareholders at Carbon-Ion Energy, Inc tendered a bid and acquired the assets from the Administrator. The Patents acquired in this transaction, for which the claim was 30, is actually 74, with more pending. A detailed list of patents and the associated patent numbers is posted on OTC Markets. The Patent portfolio is currently being reviewed by CIE’s outside counsel, part of the process to formulate a true patent strategy that protects the technology and intellectual property and to provide for their transfer to CIE. This process coincides with CIE’s efforts to enter licensing partnerships and commercialization efforts. To date, COUV has advanced $500,000 to Carbon-Ion Energy Inc in anticipation on the merger and is looking forward to its closure.

A statement on trading, the shareholders should note that at the end of the 10-day SEC suspension, which will be on February 25, COUV expects to be listed on OTC Grey Sheets. Many brokerage firms may refuse to take orders for purchases or sales of the stock. This will be an issue until the Company’s planned Form 10 is accepted by the SEC to be a fully reporting company and FINRA accepts a new 15c211 form. The Company will make every effort to accomplish this in an expeditious manner, however there can be no assurance it will be successful in its efforts. Shareholders should contact their brokerage or consult with an investment professional for further information.

We will continue to update shareholders through this process. Please email your questions to info@corpuniverse.com and we will try to include a response, in our next press release.

About Carbon-Ion Energy

Carbon-Ion Energy has developed a new category of energy storage device called Carbon-Ion or C-Ion®. This game-changing technology charges 50 times faster than lithium-ion batteries, radically improves the performance of supercapacitors by using high surface area carbons and ionic electrolytes, allows for over 100,000 charge/discharge cycles, provides high power density, is environmentally safe, and is recyclable. With over 30 patents and a decade of research and development, the company is rapidly moving to commercialization. For more information, please visit www.carbon-ion.energy.

About Corporate Universe:

Corporate Universe Inc is a publicly traded diversified company with a focus on emerging business development to create value for our shareholders. Corporate Universe provides the environment for business growth and stability. For further information see www.corpuniverse.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Information in this news release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of Corporate Universe, Inc. that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor Provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases “can be,” “expects,” “may affect,” “believed,” “estimate,” “project,” and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Corporate Universe, Inc. cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of Corporate Universe, Inc. is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constitutes or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. Corporate Universe, Inc.’s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond Corporate Universe, Inc.’s control. In addition to those discussed in Corporate Universe, Inc.’s press releases, public filings, and statements by Corporate Universe, Inc.’s management, including, but not limited to, Corporate Universe, Inc.’s estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, Corporate Universe, Inc.’s ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, Corporate Universe, Inc.’s ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities and, in identifying contracts which match Corporate Universe, Inc.’s capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. Corporate Universe, Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact: Corporate Universe Inc

info@corpuniverse.com

1-302-273-1150

SOURCE: Corporate Universe

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/631195/Corporate-Universe-Updates