Crexendo, Inc. to Issue Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results on March 9, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2021 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) announced it will hold its fourth quarter and year end 2020 financial results conference call on March 9, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST. Steven G. Mihaylo, Chief Executive Officer, Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer and Ron Vincent, Chief Financial Officer, will deliver prepared remarks and conduct a question and answer session.

The dial-in number for domestic participants is 888-506-0062 and 973-528-0011 for international participants. Please dial in five minutes prior to the beginning of the call at 4:30 PM EST and reference entry code 412097. A replay of the call will be available until March 16, 2021 by dialing toll-free at 877-481-4010 or 919-882-2331 for international callers. The replay passcode is 40139.

Access to the conference call will also be available via audio webcast through https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2223/40139. No questions can be submitted through the webcast.

About Crexendo ®
Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communications, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for such forward-looking statements. The words, “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “will” and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or new information after this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACT:
Crexendo, Inc.
Doug Gaylor
President and Chief Operating Officer
602-732-7990
dgaylor@crexendo.com

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/630815/Crexendo-Inc-to-Issue-Fourth-Quarter-and-Year-End-2020-Financial-Results-on-March-9-2021-at-430-PM-EST

