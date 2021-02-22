DEA Considering MMJ BioPharma Cultivation For Marijuana Grow License To Supply Pharmaceutical Research And Development

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2021 / This year, for the first time, the number of entities cultivating cannabis with the approval of the US federal government will be more than one.

For decades, cannabis has been cultivated at the University of Mississippi and shipped to researchers across the country. Last month, the US Drug Enforcement Administration has finalized its regulations to allow for additional licenses, as Cannatech Today recently reported, Those regulations took effect on January 19, after which the DEA will begin to issue licenses to entities that meet the DEA regulations.

The DEA has not yet indicated just how many licences it will issue, but the physical inspections are currently underway to see who has complied with the the new federal rule and will be considered for the much coveted federal license. MMJ was issued a DEA permit last year to ship THC and other active ingredients from the marijuana plant for further research and development.

FULL TEXT: Department of Justice’s Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) regarding the Controls to Enhance the Cultivation of Marihuana for Research.

MMJ Biopharma Cultivation, a premier medical cannabis cultivation and research company, recently announced the signing of an agreement with Excellis Health Solutions, a global provider in end-to-end supply chain services to the life sciences industry. Excellis Health Solutions will be facilitating the movement and supply chain logistics of MMJ Biopharma Cultivation’s marijuana products to pharmaceutical drug manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, CRO’s and schedule 1 physicians per the DEA divergence requirements. MMJ BioPharma Cultivation will utilize the Excellis Health Solutions team’s best practice processes to Track & Trace the MMJ finished products through the supply chain.

Dr. Elio Mariani, CEO of MMJ BioPharma Cultivation stated, “we are developing a portfolio of prescription medicines derived from cannabis to meet patient needs in a wide range of therapeutic conditions. MMJ BioPharma Cultivation will maintain control over all aspects of the product development process – botanical research, cultivation, extraction, formulation into drug delivery technologies, clinical trials and regulatory affairs with Excellis Health Solutions team’s support.”

Greg Cathcart, CEO of Excellis Health Solutions, commented “we are excited to provide MMJ BioPharma Cultivation our unique experience and expert knowledge of the life sciences industry by providing our end-to-end supply chain experiences. This relationship is an important milestone in our strategy to support the cannabis life sciences segment further. At the same time, we are delivering on our promise to further strengthen and grow our portfolio of IT services and solutions to benefit our customers.”

MMJ Biopharma Cultivation has applied for a DEA license to grow marijuana as a bulk manufacturer for cannabis research. The DEA has stated in their final rule, “An applicant that has manufactured marijuana without obtaining a DEA registration has violated Federal law, see 21 U.S.C. 841(a)…” Unlike state growers, MMJ has chosen to follow strict FDA and DEA protocols in order to distinguish itself and its products by following federal guidelines set forth by both the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

Another key strategic partnership by MMJ BioPharma Cultivation Inc. is the recent signing of a supply agreement with MMJ International Holdings. MMJ International Holdings who has submitted investigational New Drug Applications with the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) to begin clinical trials in Multiple Sclerosis and Huntington’s Disease. Furthermore, MMJ has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for the treatment of Huntington’s Disease.

Duane Boise, CEO of MMJ International Holding, mentioned “we continue to follow FDA guidelines to develop our gel cap medicine. Our experienced team has worked within the FDA guidelines to obtain significant approvals to proceed to develop our cannabis-derived, whole-plant, natural extracts for our oral gel cap medication’s to advance our clinical trials in the United States.”

Tim Moynahan, the company chairman stated “MMJ’s mission is to lead the field of cultivation of pharmaceutical-grade marijuana and to continue the development and commercialization of proprietary cannabinoid-derived treatments that address the significant medical needs of patients. MMJ Biopharma is shaping the future of the pharmaceutical marijuana industry by working with all protective government agencies in order to place public health and safety first.”

