Electrovaya Announces Details of Annual General and Special Meeting

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2021 / Electrovaya Inc. (“Electrovaya” or the “Company”) (TSX:EFL)(OTCQB:EFLVF) announces participation details for its annual general and special meeting (the “Meeting”) of holders of common shares of the Company to be held on February 17, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) at the Company’s head office located at 6688 Kitimat Rd., Mississauga, ON L5N 1P8.

In order to mitigate risks of COVID-19 and to the health and safety of shareholders, management, and the community at large, the Company, with regret, but in accordance with current public health guidelines, strongly discourages shareholders from physically attending the Meeting and asks that all shareholders vote by proxy prior to the Meeting.

Registered shareholders may and are encouraged to vote by mail, fax or email by completing and returning a signed proxy using the instructions provided in the Company’s Form of Proxy, which was mailed to registered shareholders and has been made available on the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. Beneficial owners whose shares are registered in the name of an intermediary may vote by following the instructions provided to them by such intermediary. Comprehensive information with respect to how both registered and non-registered shareholders may vote in advance of the meeting is available in the company’s management information circular, also available on the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

The Meeting is not a “virtual meeting”. Electrovaya will enable shareholders to listen to the Meeting procedure by an audio-only conference call, although shareholders dialing in to the teleconference will not be able to participate (including not being able to vote on any resolutions) in the meeting other than by listening. Any shareholder wishing to do so may follow the link or dial the number below. Following the close of the Meeting, the company will provide a corporate update presentation.

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://electrovaya.zoom.us/j/96831053124?pwd=dTV3NUtZTS9XSFJlY3YrV0h5dUJ4QT09

Telephone Dial in #’s: +1 647 558 0588 CA or +1 646 558 8656 US

Meeting ID: 968 3105 3124

The Company values all of its shareholders input and thanks all stakeholders in advance for their votes by proxy and their efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Investor Contact:

Jason Roy

Electrovaya Inc.

Telephone: 905-855-4618

Email: jroy@electrovaya.com

Media Contact:

Peter Koven

Bay Street Communications

Telephone: 647-496-7857

Email: peterkoven@baystreetcommunications.com

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL)(OTCQB:EFLVF) designs, develops and manufactures proprietary Lithium Ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation and other specialized applications. Electrovaya is a technology focused company with extensive IP. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Electrovaya has production facilities in Canada with customers around the globe.

To learn more about how Electrovaya is powering mobility and energy storage, please explore www.electrovaya.com.

SOURCE: Electrovaya, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/629560/Electrovaya-Announces-Details-of-Annual-General-and-Special-Meeting