Evoqua Water Technologies Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue of $322.2 million, down 6.9% compared to the prior year period; organic revenue down 3.5%
  • Net income of $6.5 million; diluted earnings per share of $0.05
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $44.8 million
  • Operating cash flow of $15.6 million, an increase of $10.9 million compared to the prior year period

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA), an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, today reported results for its first quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was $322.2 million, compared to $346.1 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 6.9%, or $23.9 million. The decline in revenue as compared to the prior year period reflects the divestiture of the Memcor product line, which resulted in a decrease to revenue of 4.1%, or $14.1 million, net of contributions from acquisitions. Organic revenue decreased 3.5%, or $12.0 million, mostly related to the pandemic’s impact on volume in the quarter, as well as the timing of completion of certain large projects in the prior year. The decline in revenue was partially offset by a favorable change in foreign currency translation of $2.2 million. Net income for the quarter was $6.5 million, resulting in diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.05, as compared to net income of $53.5 million and diluted EPS of $0.44 in the prior year period. The prior year period net income included the gain from the sale of the Memcor product line, which resulted in a net pre-tax benefit of $49.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $44.8 million as compared to $43.6 million in the prior year period. See the “Use of Non-GAAP Measures” section below for additional information regarding adjusted EBITDA and organic revenue.

We reported solid first quarter results while navigating varying demand trends across our end markets amid ongoing COVID-19 challenges. Our organization is focused on engaging with our customers and delivering solutions and technologies that address increasingly complex water treatment problems. Organic orders grew, our pipeline remains solid, and our book to bill ratio remains above 1.0.” said Mr. Ron Keating, Evoqua’s CEO.

Mr. Keating continued, “We continue to prioritize the health and safety of our team members, maintaining customer continuity and service excellence, and improving our balance sheet flexibility. Our team has responded well and our first quarter financial results were largely as expected. We note strength in adjusted EBITDA growth and margin as well as solid free cash flow. Our strong order book will continue to drive investments in organic growth opportunities and technology expansion.”

Mr. Keating stated, “We expect continued uneven market demand due to COVID-19 with visibility across the full year remaining somewhat limited. Our focus will remain on delivering organic growth through outsourced water solutions, wastewater recycle/reuse, Water One® digitally enabled systems and selling our broad portfolio of component technologies. We expect M&A to supplement our organic growth strategy, and we welcome the employees of Ultrapure & Industrial Services, our latest acquisition, to the Evoqua family. Our sustainability initiatives are gaining traction, and we are providing solutions to help our customers meet their sustainable objectives. We look forward to publishing our 2020 Sustainability Report this Spring.”

First Quarter Segment Results

Evoqua has two reportable operating segments – Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies. The results of our segments for the first quarter are as follows:

Integrated Solutions and Services

Segment revenues decreased $13.4 million, or 5.9%, to $214.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 as compared to the prior year period.

  • Service revenues decreased $6.9 million as compared to the prior year period, primarily driven by temporary delays in annual maintenance in the oil and gas refining end market, the timing of completion of certain large projects in the prior year and shutdowns and delays due to COVID-19. Price realization related to established service contracts and service growth in the healthcare and pharmaceuticals end markets partially offset these declines.
  • Capital revenues declined $4.0 million as compared to the prior year period, primarily related to the timing of projects in the microelectronics end market, which was partially offset by new projects across a variety of end markets.
  • The remaining decrease was due to a reduction in aftermarket revenue of $2.5 million.

Operating profit decreased by $6.8 million, or 20.5%, to $26.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 as compared to the prior year period.

  • Segment profitability decreased by $7.3 million as compared to the prior year period driven by lower volume and mix, lower productivity due to customer shutdowns and enhanced safety protocols as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and increased operating costs based on changes in allocation methodologies for corporate expenses. These declines were partially offset by additional price realization in the current period.
  • Positive drivers to profitability were associated with a decrease in travel and discretionary spending of $1.7 million.
  • Depreciation and amortization expense increased by $1.2 million compared to the prior year period as the segment continues to invest in revenue generating assets.

Segment adjusted EBITDA decreased $5.6 million, or 11.5%, to $43.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 as compared to the prior year period. The decline in segment adjusted EBITDA resulted from the same factors that impacted operating profit, other than the change in depreciation and amortization.

Applied Product Technologies

Segment revenues decreased by $10.5 million, or 8.9%, to $107.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 as compared to the prior year period.

  • The divestiture of the Memcor product line resulted in a reduction in revenue of $14.4 million as compared to the prior year period.
  • Revenues increased $6.0 million in the Asia Pacific region as compared to the prior year period. This volume increase was partially offset by revenue declines across multiple product lines in both the Americas and EMEA regions by $0.6 million and $3.7 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year period, mainly due to continued customer site access challenges and delays primarily impacting the Municipal Drinking Water and Aquatics end markets.
  • Foreign currency translation resulted in a favorable revenue impact of $2.2 million as compared to the prior year period.

Operating profit decreased $49.7 million to $13.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 as compared to the prior year period.

  • The decline in segment profitability was primarily related to the net pre-tax benefit on sale of the Memcor product line of $49.0 million in the prior year period. Operating profit was also impacted by a $1.2 million decrease related to the reduction in revenue volume as a result of the divestiture.
  • Organic volume as well as improvement in operational efficiencies and cost containment measures, partially offset by the impact of variances in product mix, contributed a net $4.7 million in profitability as compared to the prior year period, while inflation and employee related costs reduced operating profit by $0.9 million.
  • Operating profit was benefited $0.5 million by foreign currency translation as compared to the prior year period.
  • Further net operating profit decrease of $3.8 million was attributable to higher restructuring costs and changes in other non-recurring activity as compared to the prior year period.

Segment adjusted EBITDA increased $3.2 million to $19.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, as compared to $15.8 million in the same period of the prior year. The increase in segment adjusted EBITDA was driven by the same factors that impacted segment operating profit, other than the change in depreciation and amortization, and also excludes restructuring and other non-recurring activity recognized in the period.

First Quarter Earnings Call and Webcast

The Company will hold its first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings conference call Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. E.T. The live audio webcast and presentation slides for the call will be accessible via Evoqua’s Investor Relations website, http://aqua.evoqua.com/.

Conference telephone number:

US Participant Dial-in: (866) 690-2108

International Participant Dial-in: (918) 398-8081

Conference ID: 3280356

The link to the webcast replay as well as the presentation slides will also be posted on Evoqua’s Investor Relations website.

US Replay: (855) 859-2056

International Replay: (404) 537-3406

Replay available: Beginning 1:00 p.m. ET on February 2 until 11:59 p.m. on February 16, 2021

Conference ID: 3280356

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services and expertise to support industrial, municipal and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 160 locations across ten countries. Serving more than 38,000 customers and 200,000 installations worldwide, our employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains “non-GAAP financial measures,” which are adjusted financial measures that are not calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or “GAAP.” These non-GAAP adjusted financial measures are provided as additional information for investors. We believe these non-GAAP adjusted financial measures, which include organic and inorganic revenue and adjusted EBITDA, are helpful to management and investors in highlighting trends in our operating results and provide greater clarity and comparability period over period to management and our investors regarding the operational impact of long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which we operate and capital investments. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures. For reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted financial measures used in this press release to the most directly comparable respective GAAP measures, see the “Use of Non-GAAP Measures” section below.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All of these forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While we believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These and other important factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, or could affect our share price. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include among other things, general global economic and business conditions, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and disruptions in global oil markets; our ability to compete successfully in our markets; our ability to execute projects on budget and on schedule; the potential for us to incur liabilities to customers as a result of warranty claims or failure to meet performance guarantees; our ability to meet our customers’ safety standards or the potential for adverse publicity affecting our reputation as a result of incidents such as workplace accidents, mechanical failures, spills, uncontrolled discharges, damage to customer or third-party property or the transmission of contaminants or diseases; our ability to continue to develop or acquire new products, services and solutions and adapt our business to meet the demands of our customers, comply with changes to government regulations and achieve market acceptance with acceptable margins; our ability to implement our growth strategy, including acquisitions and our ability to identify suitable acquisition targets; our ability to operate or integrate any acquired businesses, assets or product lines profitably or otherwise successfully implement our growth strategy; our ability to achieve the expected benefits of our restructuring actions, including restructuring our business into two segments; material and other cost inflation and our ability to mitigate the impact of inflation by increasing selling prices and improving our productivity efficiencies; our ability to accurately predict the timing of contract awards; delays in enactment or repeals of environmental laws and regulations; the potential for us to become subject to claims relating to handling, storage, release or disposal of hazardous materials; our ability to retain our senior management and other key personnel; our increasing dependence on the continuous and reliable operation of our information technology systems; risks associated with product defects and unanticipated or improper use of our products; litigation, regulatory or enforcement actions and reputational risk as a result of the nature of our business or our participation in large-scale projects; seasonality of sales and weather conditions; risks related to government customers, including potential challenges to our government contracts or our eligibility to serve government customers; the potential for our contracts with federal, state and local governments to be terminated or adversely modified prior to completion; risks related to foreign, federal, state and local environmental, health and safety laws and regulations and the costs associated therewith; risks associated with international sales and operations, including our operations in China; our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property from third-party infringement; risks related to our substantial indebtedness; our need for a significant amount of cash, which depends on many factors beyond our control; risks related to AEA Investors LP’s ownership interest in us; and other factors described in the “Risk Factors” section included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, as filed with the SEC on November 20, 2020, and in other periodic reports we file with the SEC. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, expectations for fiscal 2021 and statements related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of which remains inherently uncertain. Additionally, any forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

Revenue from product sales and services

$

322,193

 

 

$

346,105

 

Cost of product sales and services

(226,848

)

 

(240,390

)

Gross profit

95,345

 

 

105,715

 

General and administrative expense

(42,283

)

 

(45,770

)

Sales and marketing expense

(33,928

)

 

(38,014

)

Research and development expense

(3,123

)

 

(3,684

)

Total operating expenses

(79,334

)

 

(87,468

)

Other operating income, net

223

 

 

51,445

 

Income before interest expense and income taxes

16,234

 

 

69,692

 

Interest expense

(8,673

)

 

(13,583

)

Income before income taxes

7,561

 

 

56,109

 

Income tax expense

(1,084

)

 

(2,603

)

Net income

6,477

 

 

53,506

 

Net income attributable to non‑controlling interest

44

 

 

361

 

Net income attributable to Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.

$

6,433

 

 

$

53,145

 

Basic income per common share

$

0.05

 

 

$

0.46

 

Diluted income per common share

$

0.05

 

 

$

0.44

 

EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

December 31,
2020

 

September 30,
2020

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets

$

679,540

 

 

$

695,712

 

Cash and cash equivalents

197,920

 

 

193,001

 

Receivables, net

246,211

 

 

260,479

 

Inventories, net

155,026

 

 

142,379

 

Contract assets

59,825

 

 

80,759

 

Other current assets

20,558

 

 

19,094

 

Property, plant, and equipment, net

369,915

 

 

364,461

 

Goodwill

408,593

 

 

397,205

 

Intangible assets, net

302,557

 

 

309,967

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

48,245

 

 

45,965

 

Other non-current assets

34,816

 

 

31,148

 

Total assets

$

1,843,666

 

 

$

1,844,458

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities

$

326,126

 

 

$

349,555

 

Accounts payable

141,931

 

 

153,890

 

Current portion of debt, net of deferred financing fees

18,426

 

 

14,339

 

Contract liabilities

34,445

 

 

26,259

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

120,668

 

 

143,389

 

Other current liabilities

10,656

 

 

11,678

 

Non-current liabilities

1,015,579

 

 

1,012,840

 

Long-term debt, net of deferred financing fees

860,215

 

 

861,695

 

Obligation under operating leases

39,897

 

 

37,796

 

Other non-current liabilities

115,467

 

 

113,349

 

Total liabilities

1,341,705

 

 

1,362,395

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

Common stock, par value $0.01: authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued 120,750 shares, outstanding 118,554 at December 31, 2020; issued 119,486 shares, outstanding 117,291 at September 30, 2020

1,202

 

 

1,189

 

Treasury stock: 2,196 shares at December 31, 2020 and 2,195 shares at September 30, 2020

(2,837

)

 

(2,837

)

Additional paid-in capital

582,197

 

 

564,928

 

Retained deficit

(56,231

)

 

(62,664

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax

(24,083

)

 

(20,472

)

Total Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. equity

500,248

 

 

480,144

 

Non-controlling interest

1,713

 

 

1,919

 

Total shareholders’ equity

501,961

 

 

482,063

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

1,843,666

 

 

$

1,844,458

 

EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

Operating activities

 

 

 

Net income

$

6,477

 

 

$

53,506

 

Reconciliation of net income to cash flows provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

27,391

 

 

25,143

 

Amortization of deferred financing fees

526

 

 

701

 

Deferred income taxes

258

 

 

(679

)

Share-based compensation

3,019

 

 

3,680

 

Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment

19

 

 

173

 

Gain on sale of business

 

 

(58,279

)

Foreign currency exchange gains on intercompany loans and other non-cash items

(6,459

)

 

(6,086

)

Changes in assets and liabilities

(15,617

)

 

(13,427

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

15,614

 

 

4,732

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(17,260

)

 

(17,572

)

Purchase of intangibles

(81

)

 

(210

)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

127

 

 

251

 

Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash of $0 and $12,117

 

 

108,921

 

Acquisitions

(8,743

)

 

(11,160

)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(25,957

)

 

80,230

 

Financing activities

 

 

 

Issuance of debt, net of deferred issuance costs

7,805

 

 

3,532

 

Borrowings under credit facility

 

 

13

 

Repayment of debt

(5,723

)

 

(3,793

)

Repayment of finance lease obligation

(3,821

)

 

(4,162

)

Payment of earn-out related to previous acquisitions

 

 

(175

)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

14,263

 

 

4,046

 

Distribution to non‑controlling interest

(250

)

 

(1,250

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

12,274

 

 

(1,789

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

2,988

 

 

1,849

 

Change in cash and cash equivalents

4,919

 

 

85,022

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

 

Beginning of period

193,001

 

 

109,881

 

End of period

$

197,920

 

 

$

194,903

 

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide users of the Company’s financial information with additional useful information in evaluating operating performance. We use the non-GAAP financial measures “EBITDA,” “adjusted EBITDA,” and “organic revenue” in evaluating our past performance and future prospects. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax benefit (expense) and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax benefit (expense) and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the impact of certain other items, including restructuring and related business transformation costs, purchase accounting adjustment costs, non-cash share-based compensation, transaction costs and other gains, losses and expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA is one of the primary metrics used by management to evaluate the financial performance of our business. We present adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Further, we believe it is helpful in highlighting trends in our operating results and provides greater clarity and comparability period over period to management and our investors regarding the operational impact of long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which we operate and capital investments. Management uses adjusted EBITDA to supplement GAAP measures of performance as follows:

  • to assist investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance;
  • in our management incentive compensation, which is based in part on components of adjusted EBITDA;
  • in certain calculations under our senior secured credit facilities, which use components of adjusted EBITDA;
  • to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies;
  • to make budgeting decisions; and
  • to compare our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures.

In addition to the above, our chief operating decision maker uses EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA of each reportable operating segment to evaluate the operating performance of such segments. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA of the reportable operating segments do not include certain charges that are presented within corporate activities. These charges include certain restructuring and other business transformation charges that have been incurred to align and reposition the Company to the current reporting structure, acquisition related costs (including transaction costs and certain integration costs) and share-based compensation charges.

