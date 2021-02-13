Get to Know Sahar Barati

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2021 / In one of the world’s hottest real estate markets, Vancouver, entrepreneur Sahar Barati has made her mark as a go-to expert.

In her first year selling (2008), she was recognized as the top-selling agent in the entire metropolitan area, winning a distinguished Rookie of the Year award. Additionally, she has been a member of the prestigious Medallion Club for real estate, which recognizes the top 10% of agents in the greater Vancouver area, for an incredible 11 years in a row. In her 14 years of real estate, she has been in the top 1% of all agents three times, and has completed over 500 transactions during her career.

Part of her success is her passion for homes in general. She’s much more than a real estate businesswoman; she is a home expert who cares about every detail of the most important purchase of someone’s life, down to the smallest design elements.

“I have a degree in Interior Design. I’ve been doing real estate, residential development, and home decor for our construction company, Sahar International Enterprise Inc. for 20 years now,” she explains.

In addition to her passion for real estate and home design, Sahar is also an accomplished entrepreneur, who runs her prestigious SAHAR BMD Brand.

Her website explains: “At Sahar BMD, we love using our brand to tell meaningful stories that help Middle Eastern traditions alive. Many of our designs have been inspired by the natural beauties of the Middle East from the Nile river to the Red Sea. All our collections are shipped from Canada.”

Adding to her entrepreneurial accomplishments, she makes and distributes earrings all over the world. But she doesn’t do this just for herself; she has a passion for empowering other creators to do the same.

“In the future, I want to help other people, especially women who suffer from different [issues] in their life, through my website. I want to sell their hand-made products and help them to have self-confidence and establish a business from zero, because I started from zero.”

In business, those who put helping others at the top of their list tend to flourish. This is part of why Sahar has been so successful. In her entrepreneurial journey, she’s looked for ways to support and encourage others, not simply tear them down or be threatened by them.

“Never give up on your goals. Work hard for your dreams and even if they don’t go well at the beginning, just continue to work hard.”

Learn more at https://www.saharbmd.com

Contact:

Imperium Group

getstarted@imperium-pr.com

SOURCE: Sahar BMD

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/629573/Get-to-Know-Sahar-Barati