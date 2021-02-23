GreenBank Capital Grants Incentive Stock Options

This news release is not for distribution or dissemination in the United States of America

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / GreenBank Capital Inc. (CSE:GBC)(OTC PINK:GRNBF)(FRA:2TL) (“GreenBank” or “the Company”) reports that the Board of Directors has approved the granting of 2,900,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, consultants and other service providers under the Company’s Stock Option Plan, subject to CSE approval.

All of the stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.45 per share for a term of 36 months from the date of grant.

As of the date hereof, the total number of Greenbank common shares outstanding is 50,065,128.

About GreenBank

GreenBank is a next generation merchant banking business that has a flexible low-cost overhead structure designed to help the business grow exponentially. Our management are based in Toronto, Dallas, New York and London, and are used to remote working across borders. Our model of remote working, dynamic office space and flexible contracts – rather than expensive offices and large fixed costs – establishes GreenBank as a potential global merchant bank for the future, both during and after COVID19.

GreenBank is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Frankfurt Boerse and on the OTC Markets in the USA (trading symbols CSE: GBC and FRA: 2TL and OTCMKTS: GRNBF). GreenBank seeks to invest in and work with globally-scalable companies and is focused on building consistent capital appreciation for its shareholders.

