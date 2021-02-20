InfoSystems Announces Security Operations Partnership with Arctic Wolf

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Feb. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — InfoSystems, Inc. has teamed with Arctic Wolf®, the leader in security operations, to help proactively protect organizations against today’s advanced cyberattacks. Arctic Wolf pairs the intelligence of a cloud-native platform with the expert insight of security operations experts to help organizations end cyber risk by providing protection against emerging threats and the continuous improvement of their cybersecurity posture.

Headquartered in Tennessee, InfoSystems’ trusted team of experts specialize in traditional infrastructure, IT optimization and cybersecurity services, and strives to lead the adoption of emerging, impactful technologies to create positive outcomes for both their clients and their community.

“Arctic Wolf is excited for the opportunity to support InfoSystems’ efforts to expand their product portfolio by offering a critical service that many of their customers are specifically requesting,” said Nick Schneider, President at Arctic Wolf. “Cyberattacks threaten companies of every size, and organizations are increasingly seeing the need for external security operations expertise, especially when they don’t have the in-house cybersecurity talent to manage their evolving security needs.”

“One of the reasons InfoSystems has served as the trusted information technology and cybersecurity partner for businesses of all sizes for more than two decades is because we continuously seek out ways to deliver the best services possible, and this new partnership with Arctic Wolf is a perfect example of that,” said Fred Cobb, Executive Vice President of Services and Chief Information Security Officer at InfoSystems. “Arctic Wolf is an undisputed leader in security operations, and we are happy to be able to leverage their detection and response capabilities, plus cloud monitoring, to strengthen the service we provide for our customers.”

“Organizations of all sizes are moving toward MDR services for threat monitoring, detection and response functions, particularly for containment capabilities,” said Kelly Nuckolls, Vice President of Marketing and Alliances at InfoSystems. “InfoSystems provides the services and expertise to increase threat awareness and reduce the time to act on vulnerabilities, ensuring our clients stay focused on delivering their business outcome. By partnering with Arctic Wolf, we can exponentially strengthen our clients’ cybersecurity posture with capabilities such as 24/7 monitoring, detection and response.”

Arctic Wolf security operations solutions are delivered by the industry’s original Concierge Security® Team. Named Concierge Security engineers act as an extension of an organization’s internal team, providing 24×7 tactical coverage and ongoing strategic security recommendations that continuously improve a business’s security posture.

For over 25 years, InfoSystems has provided reliable IT solutions to build and maintain strong and secure systems for both SMB and enterprise organizations. Headquartered in Tennessee, InfoSystems specializes in traditional infrastructure, IT optimization and cybersecurity services, as well as next gen solutions such as hybrid cloud and automation. Their strength lies within their team members, who collectively hold hundreds of professional and technical certifications in various disciplines, products and services. They agnostically analyze, advise and design solutions, as well as deliver flawless implementation, smooth knowledge transfer and ongoing managed support. For more information about InfoSystems, visit infosystems.biz.

Arctic Wolf® is the market leader in security operations. Using the cloud-native Arctic Wolf® Platform, we help organizations end cyber risk by providing security operations as a concierge service. Highly-trained Concierge Security® experts work as an extension of internal teams to provide 24×7 monitoring, detection and response, as well as ongoing risk management to proactively protect organizations while continually strengthening their security posture. For more information about Arctic Wolf, visit arcticwolf.com.

