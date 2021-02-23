InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM): Phase II Enrolment to Begin in Second Half

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / Following the safety and tolerability data from the two Phase I trials in healthy volunteers, INM-755 is moving forward into a Phase II (755-201-EB) trial in up to 20 epidermolysis bullosa (EB) patients with an anticipated treatment duration of 28 days. Regulatory applications are expected to be filed in several countries in Q2 CY21 with enrolment to begin in the second half of the calendar year. Also, the formulation for INM-088 has been finalized with IND-enabling toxicology studies expected to begin in CY21 and filings for human clinical trials to begin in H1 CY22.

We have adjusted our valuation from US$233m or US$33.34 per basic share to US$236m or US$29.27 per basic share. The total valuation rose due to higher net cash following a financing, while the per-share value decreased due to a higher number of shares outstanding.

