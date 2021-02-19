ISG to Examine Global Enterprise Application-as-a-Service Market

Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ report will evaluate providers of cloud-based human capital management, ERP and CRM software

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$III #CRM–Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers of enterprise application-as-a-service platforms.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Enterprise Application-as-a-Service Platforms, scheduled to be released in July. The report will cover providers of cloud-based human capital management software, enterprise resource planning software and customer relationship management software.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

The new report will focus on providers of cloud-based software packages for enterprises looking for alternatives to traditional software models, said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Enterprise applications delivered in the cloud can help companies build a robust digital backbone,” he said. “These platforms are ready to use and can support several major business needs.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 70 providers of enterprise application-as-a-service platforms. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce three quadrants representing the services and products the typical enterprise client is buying in the space, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The three quadrants that will be covered are:

Cloud Human Capital Management , including applications for core HR, talent management, workforce management, HR service management and business intelligence, as well as supporting functions such as recruitment, development, training, compensation, pay, benefit management and related functionalities. Leading software-as-a-service providers enable a superior user experience in a digital workplace that attracts the best talent. HCM software helps companies manage, engage, develop and retain employees.

, including applications for core HR, talent management, workforce management, HR service management and business intelligence, as well as supporting functions such as recruitment, development, training, compensation, pay, benefit management and related functionalities. Leading software-as-a-service providers enable a superior user experience in a digital workplace that attracts the best talent. HCM software helps companies manage, engage, develop and retain employees. Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning , covering software that automates and organizes back-office processes and manages the daily activities of organizations such as accounting, finance, project management and procurement. ERP systems are designed to have a common database, based on a defined data structure, for integrating people, processes and technologies across an enterprise. ERP software makes it easy for enterprises to collect, organize, analyze and distribute information across systems. Cloud ERP solutions have features and functionalities similar to on-premises ERP, but are available in easy deployment models that also enable the integration of advanced technologies such as analytics, AI and collaboration tools.

Cloud Customer Relationship Management, covering applications for marketing, sales, customer service and digital commerce. These applications manage the entire lifecycle of a customer, including brand building, converting a prospect to a customer and providing user services to build and maintain successful customer relationships. By providing sales automation tools, including mobility for sales workers, CRM has become the core solution to improve sales productivity.

The report will cover the global enterprise application-as-a-service market and examine services available in the U.S. and Europe. ISG analysts Tarun Vaid, Ralf Steck and Monica K will serve as authors of the report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as enterprise applications-as-a-service providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG’s global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG’s enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

