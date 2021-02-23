J2 Global to Participate in Four Investor Conferences in March

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM), a leading Internet information and services company, today announced its participation in four investor conferences in March.

Details of the conferences are as follows:

JMP Technology Conference



Location: Virtual



Date and time: March 1, 2021, 1:00pm (ET)



Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/jmp48/register.aspx?conf=jmp48&page=jcom&url=https://wsw.com/webcast/jmp48/jcom/1674411

JP Morgan Global HY Leveraged Finance



Location: Virtual



Date and time: March 3, 2021, 3:30pm (ET)



Webcast: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/highyield21/sessions/36773-j2-global/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true

Truist Securities Technology, Internet & Services Conference



Location: Virtual



Date and time: March 9, 2021



Webcast: No formal presentation

SIG Susquehanna Virtual Tech Conference



Location: Virtual



Date and time: March 11, 2021



Webcast: No formal presentation

About J2 Global®

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, RetailMeNot, Offers.com, Spiceworks, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What To Expect in its Digital Media business and eFax, eVoice, iContact, Campaigner, Vipre, IPVanish and KeepItSafe in its Cloud Services business. J2 reaches more than 240 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2020, J2 had achieved 25 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information about J2, please visit www.j2global.com.

Contacts

Scott Turicchi



(800) 577-1790



J2 Global, Inc.



investor@j2.com