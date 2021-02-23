J2 Global to Participate in Four Investor Conferences in March
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM), a leading Internet information and services company, today announced its participation in four investor conferences in March.
Details of the conferences are as follows:
JMP Technology Conference
Location: Virtual
Date and time: March 1, 2021, 1:00pm (ET)
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/jmp48/register.aspx?conf=jmp48&page=jcom&url=https://wsw.com/webcast/jmp48/jcom/1674411
JP Morgan Global HY Leveraged Finance
Location: Virtual
Date and time: March 3, 2021, 3:30pm (ET)
Webcast: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/highyield21/sessions/36773-j2-global/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true
Truist Securities Technology, Internet & Services Conference
Location: Virtual
Date and time: March 9, 2021
Webcast: No formal presentation
SIG Susquehanna Virtual Tech Conference
Location: Virtual
Date and time: March 11, 2021
Webcast: No formal presentation
About J2 Global®
J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, RetailMeNot, Offers.com, Spiceworks, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What To Expect in its Digital Media business and eFax, eVoice, iContact, Campaigner, Vipre, IPVanish and KeepItSafe in its Cloud Services business. J2 reaches more than 240 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2020, J2 had achieved 25 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information about J2, please visit www.j2global.com.
Contacts
Scott Turicchi
(800) 577-1790
J2 Global, Inc.
investor@j2.com