LifeSciences BC’s 6th Annual ACCESS TO INNOVATION Conference Will Generate Important Conversation Between R&D, Academia, Industry and Government

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AccesstoInnovaiton–A compelling and critical conversation will unfold over a two-day period at LifeSciences BC’s 6th ANNUAL ACCESS TO INNOVATION. The conference, virtual this year, on February 24 – 25, 2021, will host thought leaders from health research & innovation, academia, industry, and government, as well as key individuals in the life science sector from across the country and abroad. The conversation is about therapeutic innovation, improving health and patient care, while supporting the post COVID-19 economic recovery of British Columbia.

“British Columbia has a vibrant life sciences sector that continues to innovate and develop leading technology. People with skill and determination are creating life-saving products right here at home, and our government is committed to supporting this success into the future,” said John Horgan, Premier of British Columbia.

ACCESS TO INNOVATION provides the forum to explore ways British Columbia can become a global life sciences bio-cluster. By weaving together medical & scientific innovation, and venture capital & government support, we can build a healthcare system that will both improve patient care outcomes and save precious health dollars.

“Today British Columbia’s life sciences sector is at the forefront of developing innovations to fight COVID-19 and is well-positioned to contribute towards the province’s economic recovery by creating new jobs, sector investment and the scaling of companies,” explains Wendy Hurlburt, President and CEO of LifeSciences BC. “Access to Innovation is our opportunity to showcase our strengths, share knowledge and invite vigorous discussion to further advance the life sciences sector.”

“British Columbia’s growing life sciences sector is developing innovative solutions that are making a real difference in people’s lives,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation, Government of British Columbia. “The B.C. government is committed to ensuring the life sciences sector remains competitive and continues to be a strong economic contributor throughout our province’s economic recovery.”

The first day of sessions will include remarks from The Honourable John Horgan, Premier of British Columbia followed by a Fireside Chat with Dr. Carl Hansen, CEO, AbCellera Biologics, then a discussion on: “COVID-19 and how to prepare for the next pandemic” moderated by Dr. Federica Di Palma, Chief Scientific Officer & VP, Sectors, Genome BC with insights from Professor Sir Mark Caulfield, Clinical Pharmacology & Chief Scientist, Genomics England, Dr. Réka Gustafson, VP, Public Health and Wellness and Deputy Provincial Health Officer, BC Centre for Disease Control, Dr. Deborah Money, Professor, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Medicine, & SPPH, UBC & Clinician Scientist, Women’s Health Research Institute and Dr. James Taylor, Co-founder & CEO, Precision NanoSystems.

Also included in day one will be sessions on: “The Road to Successful Medical Device Commercialization, A Healthy Recovery: BC’s Life Science Sector, Reimagining how innovation in AI & optimization services can drive a brighter, more resilient future and help transform the healthcare sector,” and other important conversations. Special guest speakers include – Greg D’Avignon, President & CEO, Business Council of BC, Mary Ackenhusen, Senior Executive in Residence for Innovation, BC Ministry of Health, Pamela Fralick, President, Innovative Medicines Canada and Dr. Ali Tehrani, President, CEO, Zymeworks.

Our second day of Access to Innovation begins with greetings from the newly appointed Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery, and Innovation, The Honourable Ravi Kahlon and will be followed by several fascinating discussions from dementia and digital health, to spinning companies out of the university environment. A few of our impressive guest speakers on day two include; Dr. Stephanie Willerth, Professor and Canada Research Chair, Biomedical Engineering, University of Victoria & CEO, Axolotl Biosciences, Dr. Peter Zandstra, Director, School of BME, Michael Smith Labs, UBC & CSO, Notch Therapeutics, Dr. Allan Miranda, Regional Head, JLABS Canada, Johnson & Johnson Innovation, Janssen and Dr. Jennifer Hamilton, Senior Director, New Ventures, Advisor, Impact Investing, Johnson & Johnson.

You can read more about this inspiring event here. https://lifesciencesbc.ca/event/6th-annual-lifesciences-bc-access-to-innovation/

