Martin Midstream Partners Reschedules Release of Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Earnings, Along With 2021 Financial Guidance Due to Impacts of Winter Storm

KILGORE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) (the “Partnership”) announced today it has rescheduled its upcoming earnings release and conference call due to impacts of the severe winter storm. The Partnership will announce its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results, along with 2021 guidance after close of market on Monday, February 22, 2021, and will host a conference call the following day.

Date: Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Time: 8:00 a.m. CT (please dial in by 7:55 a.m.)

Dial In #: (833) 900-2251

Conference ID: 9494038

Replay Dial In # (800) 585-8367 – Conference ID: 9494038

Webcast: Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

During the conference call, management will discuss certain non-generally accepted accounting principle financial measures for which reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures will be provided in Martin Midstream Partners’ announcement concerning its financial results for the quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2020, along with an archive of the replay. Each will be available on the investor relations page of Martin Midstream Partners’ website.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., headquartered in Kilgore, Texas, is a publicly traded limited partnership with a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The Partnership’s primary business lines include: (1) terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products; (2) land and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products, chemicals, and specialty products; (3) sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and (4) natural gas liquids marketing, distribution, and transportation services. To learn more, visit www.MMLP.com. Follow Martin Midstream Partners L.P. on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements about the Partnership’s outlook and all other statements in this release other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements and all references to financial estimates rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including (i) the current and potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic generally, on an industry-specific basis, and on the Partnership’s specific operations and business, (ii) the effects of the continued volatility of commodity prices and the related macroeconomic and political environment, and (iii) other factors, many of which are outside its control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. While the Partnership believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in anticipating or predicting certain important factors. A discussion of these factors, including risks and uncertainties, is set forth in the Partnership’s annual and quarterly reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Partnership disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, including financial estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise except where required to do so by law.

The information in the Partnership’s website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this notice or incorporated in filings the Partnership makes with the SEC.

Contacts

Sharon Taylor



Chief Financial Officer



(877) 256-6644



investor.relations@mmlp.com