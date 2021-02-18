Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Teams with Barron’s in Education to Sponsor Access to Critical Financial Tools for Historically Black Colleges and Universities

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Morgan Stanley Wealth Management today announced a new initiative in their ongoing commitment to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). By pledging to sponsor the Barron’s in Education program, all students at 14 HBCUs will gain access to Barron’s digital subscriptions, including Barron’s magazine, as well as numerous experiential learning opportunities. Morgan Stanley will be providing valuable information, access and tools to the schools’ diverse student bodies.

This sponsorship is the latest initiative in Morgan Stanley’s continued and growing alliance with HBCUs. Providing the Barron’s in Education program will be another tool to help prepare students for the next phase of their careers by giving them access to the same reporting, analysis and investment ideas that top business leaders use as well as hearing from Wall Street’s top minds. Last year, Morgan Stanley announced its HBCU Scholars Program ‒ an integrated initiative to strategically engage with and support 60 students with scholarships from Howard University, Morehouse College and Spelman College.

“We have to invest in future generations because we know that today’s students are tomorrow’s executives and entrepreneurs,” said Andy Saperstein, Head of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. “We want to prepare students to think like leaders and access to Barron’s subscriptions and other key learning components will be beneficial on that path. This is another real-world tool we’re proud to contribute to supplement our existing HBCU programs.”

“Part of learning about the finance world is keeping up with the news and trends of the industry. Barron’s is a necessary resource used by top bankers, investors and leaders in finance and banking. Getting this timely information firsthand along with traditional curriculum will enhance the learning experience for these HBCU students,” said Kara Underwood, Head of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Diversity and Inclusion.

Barron’s, a leader in financial news online and in print celebrating its 100th year anniversary, provides in-depth commentary and analysis of the market, breaking financial news and investment insights. In addition to providing complimentary Barron’s subscription to these 14 institutions, Morgan Stanley will take their involvement to the next level through a one-of-a-kind experiential learning program consisting of:

Barron’s digital licenses for students and faculty

digital licenses for students and faculty A summarized faculty edition of Barron’s “Weekly Review” to be used as a resource to bring real world content to the classroom. The “Weekly Review” contains five carefully selected articles with corresponding classroom applications and questions

“Weekly Review” to be used as a resource to bring real world content to the classroom. The “Weekly Review” contains five carefully selected articles with corresponding classroom applications and questions A regular series of webinars available from Barron’s , Dow Jones , and Morgan Stanley covering a variety of topics tailored to different audiences including webinars created for specific universities and weekly live webinars correlating to current events and concerns

, , and Morgan Stanley covering a variety of topics tailored to different audiences including webinars created for specific universities and weekly live webinars correlating to current events and concerns Connecting Career Services with Dow Jones and Morgan Stanley’s corporate recruitment teams for internships and career opportunities

and Morgan Stanley’s corporate recruitment teams for internships and career opportunities A visit to Dow Jones Headquarters in New York City for a tour and customized speaker workshop with input and advice from Morgan Stanley professionals

Headquarters in New York City for a tour and customized speaker workshop with input and advice from Morgan Stanley professionals A “boots on the ground” Student Ambassador Program allowing students the opportunity to drive the success of the program

“We are so pleased to be teaming with Morgan Stanley to provide our Barron’s in Education program to these outstanding HBCUs in support of financial proficiency and education equality. Our national program brings the real world of business and investing into the classroom learnings and introduces students to an array of business careers,” said Joe Lanza, Director of Financial Education at Barron’s Group.

About Morgan Stanley Wealth Management



Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, a global leader, provides access to a wide range of products and services to individuals, businesses and institutions, including brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning, cash management and lending products and services, annuities and insurance, retirement and trust services.

About Morgan Stanley



Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm’s employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

About Barron’s In Education



The Barron’s in Education program partners with academia and engages students to join business leaders, top market professionals, C-level executives, business school faculty and highly successful investors across the Barron’s community. For more information go to: http://go.dowjones.com/barronsineducation.

