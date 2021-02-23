Notice for the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S

Bagsværd, Denmark, 23 February 2021 – The Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S will be held on: Thursday 25 March 2021 at 14:00 (CET)

Due to COVID-19, the Annual General Meeting is held as a fully virtual meeting and shareholders will not be able to be physically present at the meeting. Instead, shareholders will be able to participate via an IT application and we encourage shareholders to exercise their rights by submitting proxies or votes by correspondence in advance of the Annual General Meeting.

Also, Novo Nordisk offers the possibility of viewing the Annual General Meeting via live webcast on Novo Nordisk’s website.

Please refer to the notice for further information.

The notice for the Annual General Meeting, including Appendix: Candidates for the Board of Directors, is enclosed.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

All board members elected by the Annual General Meeting are up for election. Brian Daniels and Liz Hewitt have decided not to seek re-election.

The Board of Directors proposes re-election of the following board members elected by the Annual General Meeting: Helge Lund (chair), Jeppe Christiansen (vice-chair), Laurence Debroux, Andreas Fibig, Sylvie Grégoire, Kasim Kutay and Martin Mackay.

The Board of Directors proposes the election of Henrik Poulsen as a new member of the Board. Mr Poulsen served as CEO and president of the renewable energy company Ørsted A/S, Denmark, in the period 2012-2020. Prior to that Mr Poulsen was CEO and president of the telecommunication company TDC A/S, Denmark. From 2007-2008 Mr Poulsen served as operating executive of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. in the UK preceded by executive roles with the LEGO group, Denmark, in the period 1999-2006. The Board of Directors proposes the election of Henrik Poulsen to the Board of Directors primarily because of his extensive executive and board experience in large international companies, significant financial knowledge and in-depth knowledge of strategy, transformation, innovation, and mergers and acquisitions.

