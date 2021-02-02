Olympus launches Olympus Continuum comprehensive educational platform for HCPs

TOKYO, Feb 2, 2021 – (JCN Newswire) – Olympus Corporation (TSE: 7733) today announced the launch of a new comprehensive educational platform designed to provide healthcare professionals (HCPs) all over the world with learning opportunities and training to put their skills into practice and keep them performing at their best.

The Olympus Continuum platform will empower HCPs at every stage of their career with innovative, premium education and specialized training experiences. The platform builds on the existing Olympus training program, which trains more than 25,000 HCPs annually over 1,400 courses.

Chief Medical Officer, Ross D. Segan, MD, MBA, FACS, said: “Healthcare professionals work in a variety of settings and have a multitude of needs–and their expectations for training courses have evolved well past traditional skills-based learning. Our new platform connects the continuum of care with the continuum of learning. A truly blended experience, Olympus Continuum maximizes digital self-guided pre-learning, direct in-person training, and post-learning collaboration to support healthcare professional across every stage of their career and to improve patient outcome.”

HCPs using the Olympus Continuum platform will enjoy the following benefits:

– Comprehensive platform programs covering basic to advanced levels: The Olympus global professional education strategy is to establish a continuum of blended learning that takes HCPs from basic to advanced, providing more educational opportunities/experiences and increasing accessibility through the utilization of technology. Hands-on courses will be provided in our 15 dedicated Olympus training labs, as well as hospitals and other labs all over the world.

– Beneficial for remote areas, including emerging countries: In some emerging countries and hard-to-reach areas, it has been difficult for HCPs to receive training or enroll in educational programs because of limited course offerings and large geographical distances. “Olympus Continuum” is a globalized and comprehensive platform of training and education experiences led by healthcare experts from around the world.

– Effective platform that fits well with current conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic: There was growing demand from healthcare professionals for on-demand, digitally-enabled virtual training and this has increased further during the current COVID-19 pandemic. This new platform exactly meets this demand and provides an excellent combination of virtual and on-site training.

Learning opportunities include hands-on courses, online learning, lectures and workshops, peer-to-peer training, accredited continuing education and on-demand learning. (Implementation may vary from region to region.)

To learn more about Olympus Continuum, visit http:www.olympuscontinuum.com.

About Olympus Continuum

Olympus Continuum is a newly launched educational platform for healthcare professionals that will bring the benefits of digitally-enabled learning to remote regions, as well as those impacted by COVID-19. Basic and advanced training for healthcare professionals will be provided through Olympus training centers and hospitals all over the world. See www.olympuscontinuum.com.

About Olympus

Olympus is passionate about the solutions it creates for the medical, life sciences, and industrial equipment industries. Olympus’ Medical business uses innovative capabilities in medical technology, therapeutic intervention, and precision manufacturing to help healthcare professionals deliver diagnostic, therapeutic, and minimally invasive procedures to improve clinical outcomes, reduce overall costs, and enhance the quality of life for patients. Olympus’ Medical portfolio includes endoscopes, laparoscopes, and video imaging systems, as well as surgical energy devices, system integration solutions, medical services, and a wide range of endotherapy instruments. For more information, visit https://www.olympus-global.com/.

